Steve VanderVeen: James Voss and his former grocery store

Jim and Art’s was one of Holland’s neighborhood grocery stores. It became a casualty of its time.

Between 1940 and 1950, the number of grocery stores in Holland doubled, then dropped precipitously. By 1960, it equaled the number there were in 1921, even though the local population had doubled. Neighborhood grocery store proprietors suffered the most. James Voss was one of them.

In 1934, Voss was the manager of the A&P at 12 W. Eighth St. He and his wife, Jennie, and their sons lived in a small house at 327 College Ave. adjacent to a barbershop and Van Ruys’ Grocery.

The Cornerstone at 407 Central Ave. — formerly home to Jim and Art’s.

In 1940, Voss opened Jim’s Grocery at 407 Central Ave. (present-day Cornerstone Ministries). In 1942, Albert Buter joined him. Before that, Albert was a salesperson for Jas. A Brouwer Furniture. In 1947, Jim took on a new partner, Arthur Visser, and they renamed their business Jim and Art’s.

Before forming Jim and Art’s, Visser had been a meat cutter at Jobbers Super Market, located on the northeast corner of River Avenue and Sixth Street (building demolished). By that time, Jim’s oldest boys, Dale and Leon, then teenagers, did odd jobs and delivered groceries to Jim and Art’s customers.

More: Steve VanderVeen: The beginning and end of the neighborhood business district

In 1952, Jim and Art sold their business to George Schreur, who renamed it Modern Food Store. His business lasted three years.

Here are recollections from James Voss’ youngest son, John:

“The (building) … was quite different in dad’s time. The windows on each side of the front door were showcases (typical for the day) and the front door was set in a step or two. There was another door to the left of the center window that opened to a very small shoe repair business.”

“Dad's store had the meat section in the back left and the produce and coolers to the back right. The stock room and walk-in cooler was behind the shoe store.”

“(At) the back of the store (there was) an addition. That was occupied by 'Van the Candy Man' (Melvin VanTatenhove) who had a little delivery truck and (wholesaled) candies to various outlets.”

“In 1941, dad bought a house at 33 E. 16th St. So now, he could walk to work or come home to get the car to make frequent trips to warehouses to pick up stock, etc.”

“The early years at the store were good years. Dad had so many friends and customers. … But during (the World War II) years, things slowed down. Then there was the supermarket trend. Van's Supermarket (which opened in 1954 at 694 Michigan Ave. at present day Community Action House) was quite the deal. (By 1960), A&P had … moved to 16th and River (former home of VandenBerg Buick and present home to Family Dollar). IGA was also putting up bigger stores.”

A&P on the southeast corner of River Avenue and 16th Street c1970.

“So … his customer base was moving on. He could not compete on price. Mother told me later that Dad had a hard time accepting the change. He felt abandoned. Plus ... who (at that time) would hire a man in his fifties? He became the janitor at Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church and did residential painting. Then, (in 1962), he found full-time work as a warehouse manager for (Big Dutchman) in Zeeland. But life was never the same.”

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

I (the columnist) was too young to remember Jim and Art’s, but I remember “Van the Candy Man.”

Van began his career as a hardware clerk. In 1929, he became a salesman for Dutch Maid Candy. In 1934, he started his own business wholesaling candy. Thirty years later, Van was delivering candy to one of the few remaining neighborhood grocery stores in Holland: the Washington Square Minit Mart at 434 Washington Avenue (formerly Jerry’s IGA).

There, my father Ken was the “meat man,” and my uncles Hank and John his partners. I have memories of doing odd jobs and watching Van bring in boxes of candy, write up orders, collect checks and spend time telling jokes and sharing stories with members of my family.

Information for this series comes from Robert Swierenga's "Holland, Michigan," Polk Holland and Zeeland City Directories, IGA Inc. on Wikipedia, Grocery Store on Wikipedia, A&P on Wikipedia, The Week, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, "A History of the Kroger Grocery and Baking Company" by Charles F. Phillips, Kroger on Wikipedia and correspondence with John and Judy Voss.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: James Voss and his former grocery store