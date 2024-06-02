Steve VanderVeen: The era of hybrid grocery stores in Holland

At the turn of the 20th Century, many of Holland’s neighborhood grocery stores were hybrid operations, selling groceries and other household items, such as dry goods and hardware, and even jewelry.

In 1906, neighbors could purchase groceries at:

Boot and Kramer at 32 W. Eighth St.

William Bousma at 120 W. 16th St.

F. Boonstra and A. G. Rooks’ The City Grocery at 19 W. Eighth St.

John Dykstra at 40 E. Eighth St.

H.W. Hardie at 1 W. Eighth St.

George Huizenga 38 E. Eighth St.

J&H De Jongh at 16 E. 10th St.

The DuMez Brothers at 31-33 E. Eighth St.

Albert Hidding (corner of River Avenue and Seventh Street)

Heeringa and Tanis’ The Hub Grocery Store (corner of River Avenue and 10th Street)

Rokus Kanters at 254 River Ave.

P.A. Kleis and Son at 154 E. Eighth St.

H. Klomparens at 407 Central Ave.

John Kruisenga, J. Lewis at 155 E. Eighth St.

Peter Maas at 325 Land St.

D. Meengs at 154 E. 15th St.

Molenaar and De Goed at 74 E. Eighth St.

R. Mulder at 108 E. 15th St.

Henry Nykerk at 313 Central Ave.

Peter Prins at 129 E. Eighth St.

The Steffens Brothers at 286 E. 14th St.

Andries Steketee at 20-22 E. Eighth St.

Bastian Steketee at 33 W. Eighth St.

G. Tien at 382 Central Ave.

C.J. Van Der Leest and Co at 168 W. 13th St.

G. Van Putten at 202-204 River Ave.

John Verhulst at 112 W. 14th St.

Vissers and Sons at 188 River Ave. (and corner of 12th Street and First Avenue)

More: Steve VanderVeen: The beginning and end of the neighborhood business district

John Dykstra had originally partnered with John Alberti. Alberti was the first known undertaker in Holland, a business he started in 1865 on Ninth Street.

But then Alberti moved to Chicago. When he returned to Holland in 1886, he restarted his mortuary business. In 1900, Alberti and his assistant Dykstra added a bazaar to their business at 19 E. Ninth St. When Alberti retired in 1902, Dykstra bought the business and sold crockery and glassware from his home.

In 1906, he opened a store at 40 E. Ninth St. — adding household furniture and groceries.

Before selling groceries, Henry “William” Hardie had, in 1895, purchased and operated a jewelry store. The store at 1 W. Eighth St. was still thriving in 1906 when he added groceries.

In 1890, George Huizenga had partnered with Sue Martin — Holland’s first female pharmacist — to operate Martin and Huizenga Drugs at 38 E. Eighth St. Later, he served Holland as a jeweler and optician, and she ran her drug store alone.

Bastian Steketee’s at 33 W. Eighth St.

John, Gerrit and Benjamin DuMez opened their dry goods and grocery store in 1898 at 35 E. Eighth St. In 1902, they sold their building to Fred Beeuwkes of Lokker-Rutgers and bought property at 31-33 E. Eighth St.

There, they built a three-story building to sell dry goods, while Benjamin ran the grocery store out of the basement. With an electric elevator and ornamental stone exterior, the DuMez Brothers had the finest, most modern building in Holland.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Rokus Kanters Sr. immigrated to Holland in 1862 and became a shipbuilder and sea captain. He was also an expert in the construction of dykes and breakwaters, so good that he landed a contract with the Chicago Park Commission in 1878 to build a breakwater. He also sold groceries out of his hardware business at 254 River Ave. — a business he operated with his sons.

Peter Kleis, in the 1880s, sold groceries at 154 E. Eighth St. He also owned a meat market on Ninth Street and slaughtered livestock at 225 Lincoln Ave. The latter business eventually became the Holland Rendering Works.

Andries Steketee took over his brothers’ store at 20-22 E. Eighth St. in 1872. Paul, in 1862, had opened a dry goods store in Grand Rapids with John Doornik. In 1864, Paul and John opened a second store in Holland with Paul’s brother George. In 1883, Andries’ younger brothers Bastian and Peter opened yet another Steketee store.

When, in 1877, fire destroyed Gabriel Van Putten’s business, he may have thanked the Lord he, unlike many of his peers, saw the purchase of fire insurance as a positive response to God’s providence, and not as a sin of rebellion. After he died in 1905, his daughters — Anna, Maggie, and Mattie — carried on the business for another 50 years.

We’ll tell more next week.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: The era of hybrid grocery stores