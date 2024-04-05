Steve Fagin: Off the beaten track in North Stonington

Apr. 4—Hikers who regularly roam such well-trod destinations as Barn Island in Stonington, Bluff Point in Groton and Rocky Neck in East Lyme always have plenty of company — sharing the trail with others who appreciate the value of preserving open space while communing with nature often enhances the experience.

But hiking far from the madding crowd also has its rewards: more chirping birds and less human chatter, and usually fewer candy wrappers.

Last week, three friends and I decided to explore nearby territory that none of us had previously visited — a challenge for peripatetic pedestrians who collectively have traveled tens of thousands of miles on foot.

After some research, I suggested steering for two forested retreats in North Stonington: The Benedict Benson Preserve, and the Mitchell Preserve/Reed Woodlands. The two properties, both owned and managed by Avalonia Land Conservancy (ALC), are a short distance from one another, making for an easy paired outing.

Marco Barres, Andy Lynn, Phil Plouffe and I drove first to the 94-acre Benson Preserve, which straddles Swantown Hill Road, about a mile north of Route 2 and less than two miles northeast of Foxwoods Resort Casino, as the turkey vulture flies.

The trailhead, just past the crest of the hill, where pavement gives way to gravel, lies on the west side of the road; there are no footpaths on the east side.

We followed a yellow-blazed trail that meandered in a lasso loop through corrugated, rocky terrain, toward Lantern Hill Brook, which tumbles downhill toward Lantern Hill Pond near the Ledyard border and empties into Long Pond. Long Pond drains into Whitford Brook, which flows into the Mystic River, which empties into Fishers Island Sound, which ties into Long Island Sound, and then, the Atlantic Ocean.

Thus, this small parcel in North Stonington is connected to the rest of the world by water.

The trail extends for about a mile and a half, rising and falling 190 feet while passing moss-covered glacial boulders, impressive outcrops, vernal pools and extensive, ubiquitous stone walls.

Once occupied by Native Americans and later farmed by European colonists, the property was donated to ALC in 2016 by Mimi and Brad Borden, who named the preserve in honor of Benedict Bengt Benson, Mrs. Borden's grandfather.

A sign at the entrance describes a man I would have enjoyed meeting. Born in Sweden in 1862, he emigrated to the United States at age 17, and eventually settled in North Stonington in 1914, where he and his wife, Betty, raised a family while running a farm.

A skilled carpenter, Mr. Benson crafted fine furniture as well as a violin, which he played, along with several other musical instruments. He also could hand-split a cord of wood when he was well into his 90s. He died on the farm in 1957 at age 95, survived by his wife, seven children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After paying homage to the Benson family, Marco, Andy, Phil and I drove north on bumpy, rutted Swantown Hill Road for almost two more miles to Northwest Corner Road, near the site of the Mitchell Preserve/Reed Woodlands.

Along the way we took a short detour onto 600-acre Meechooôk Farm, operated as a partnership between the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the University of Connecticut.

Whatever they feed their pigs seems to be working. We gazed in wonder at one hog that was about the size of my Mazda hatchback.

"I've never seen one that big," Andy remarked.

Two miles west of the Swantown Hill Road/Northwest Corner Road intersection, we arrived at a grassy parking area leading to the Mitchell Preserve/Reed Woodlands trailhead.

We followed a 2.6-mile loop that led us past a meadow, through dense woodlands, over ridges, into valleys and along fast-flowing Main Brook, where a fallen tree formed a makeshift bridge.

"Phil, here's a challenge: I bet you can't walk across it," I said.

"With my eyes closed," he bragged.

Sure enough, Phil sauntered across and back, though he did keep his eyes open to avoid tumbling about six feet into the drink. The rest of us strolled more prudently on stepping stones a short distance from the tree bridge.

The preserve is comprised of six contiguous tracts: 111acre Eleanor & Flood Reed Memorial Woodlands; 9-acre Gibson / McKain Songbird Preserve; 75-acre Jean & Hobart Mitchell Preserve; 24-acre Green Falls Five Tract; 5-acre Greenwood Tract; and 20-acre Main Brook Preserve.

More information about the preserves is available on the ALC website: Avalonia.org.