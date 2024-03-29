Stephen Schnetzer Set to Return to Days of our Lives

Stephen Schnetzer, beloved as Cass on Another World, is returning to Days of our Lives, the show on which he got his soap opera start as Julie’s brother Steve Olson.

Coming Home to Salem

The actor announced his return on today’s episode of The Locher Room, a YouTube talk show primarily about soaps, hosted by Alan Locher. “Breaking news. As far as I know, next week I’m flying out to LA…” Schnetzer enthused. “I hope I’m not giving anything up, but they’ve asked Steve Olson to come back for a couple of episodes. I’ll say no more than that.”

We can speculate that Steve is returning home to honor his late brother-in-law Doug Williams (played by the late Bill Hayes). Steve is the son of the late Addie Horton Olson (Patricia Barry) and her husband Ben. This makes his Julie’s half-brother.

Soap Hub talked to Schnetzer a while back about his time in Salem. “In one storyline, I embezzled money from Doug,” Schnetzer recalls. “Steven was a little shady. It took a while to get comfortable in front of the camera. Susan and Bill really held my hand.”

We’ll report more details about Schnetzer’s return to DAYS as they become available.

