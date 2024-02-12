Step Into the Timeless World of Fairmont, Where Iconic Hotels Meet the World’s Most Remarkable Destinations

Few hotel brands can truly say they are icons, that they have shaped the world’s hotel scene and they operate the most famous landmark luxury hotels across the globe. Stop and think of an iconic hotel, and chances are, it will be a Fairmont. Its properties are nothing short of illustrious, from New York City’s The Plaza to London’s The Savoy. In Fairmont hotels, Claude Monet painted evocative scenes of London, John Lennon and Yoko Ono made their Bed-in for Peace, and Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt plotted the Normandy landings. Today, these same properties set the scene for contemporary adventures, from city breaks to languid vacations to momentous occasions.

Steeped in history, Fairmont was founded in 1907, when the opening of Fairmont San Francisco birthed a new age of luxury hospitality. Today, it marries the white-gloved spirit of its grande dames with all the desires of a modern traveler, bringing its world-leading offering to 90 properties across the globe, from historical palaces to shiny new beacons in the Arabian Gulf.

More from Robb Report

The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel

A Fairytale in New York

Synonymous with luxury in New York City, The Plaza has held a special place in New Yorkers’ hearts for over 115 years, and, for the past two decades, it has been under the illustrious Fairmont moniker. Perched on the southern edges of Central Park on Fifth Avenue, this iconic property is known around the globe as the epitome of old-world elegance—host to Broadway legends, Hollywood royalty, and often gracing the silver screen.

Guests enter another world when spinning through its iconic revolving door, from the illuminated Palm Court, a tropical garden in the city and afternoon tea haven, to the elegant Champagne Bar, where well-heeled guests enjoy the world’s finest Champagne, caviar, and wines. Guests can live like Eloise, The Plaza’s beloved literary resident, in the 282 plush guest rooms, including 102 luxurious suites. For the ultimate marriage of illustrious past and dazzling future, the Legacy Suite collection offers touch-me fabrics, dramatic lighting, curated artwork, and sumptuous period touches. Elsewhere, discreet and attentive staff tend to guests’ every whim, while guests flit between the Guerlain Spa, The Plaza Hotel Fitness Center, and The Plaza Boutique—a homage to its Fifth Avenue location. To live history and New York City’s most memorable moments, the opulent and meticulously restored Grand Ballroom and Terrace Room keep The Plaza’s legacy alive.

The Savoy

London’s Most Iconic Address

In the U.K. capital, one hotel has captured the imaginations of Londoners and travelers alike like no other: The Savoy. A Fairmont Managed Hotel, the property sits near the banks of the river Thames, keeping 130 years of history alive while delivering an impeccable modern experience. The first purpose-built deluxe hotel in London, The Savoy has paved the way and set trends in the industry, and today, is still the favorite hangout of the city’s famous, glamorous, and notorious. Its walls are alive with history.

Guests reside in 267 luxury rooms and suites, which champion the duality of the property, offering elegant Edwardian or striking Art Deco interiors. Panoramic views encompass the Thames and glittering London skyline, bathrooms are stocked with fragrant Penhaligon’s amenities, and guests are serviced by a discreet 24-hour butler service, where traditional English discretion meets the prowess of a 21st-century personal assistant.

A legendary dining destination, The Savoy’s bars and restaurants have long heralded global acclaim, from their days when a white-jacketed Harry Craddock (creator of The Savoy Cocktail Book) graced the American Bar, to its best of British experience in Savoy Grill by Gordan Ramsay. This quintessential British experience unfolds throughout the dining spaces, from the River Restaurant and Restaurant 1890 to the signature afternoon tea. Guests are planted firmly back in the present with a sun-lit swimming pool, sauna, steam, beauty, and high-tech fitness areas.

Fairmont Doha

A New Era of Luxury

Not resting on its iconic laurels, Fairmont looks to the future, and one of its latest openings, Fairmont Doha, is the epitome of this mindset. Located in Qatar’s capital, a dynamic and shifting city, Fairmont Doha has opened in the city’s Iconic Towers, lording over the skyline with its mighty cross-sword design. Steeped in grandeur, Fairmont Doha invites guests into a world inspired by sleek superyachts, clad in soothing whites with glossy dark wood finishes, plus dazzling ocean views of the Arabian Gulf.

Anchoring Doha’s newest sustainable neighborhood, Lusail—a city within a city, home to the capital’s shiniest new restaurants and shopping destinations—Fairmont Doha marks a new era for luxury hotels in Qatar. The lobby hosts the world’s largest chandelier, rooms have full-size maxi bars and sweeping balconies, and specialty suites include private cinemas, plunge pools, and other surprises. Suite guests can enjoy Fairmont Gold’s world-renowned experience, gaining access to an exclusive lounge, a second private outdoor pool, and enjoying other privileges while cutting-edge well-being is experienced in the innovative Pillar Wellbeing and Fairmont Spa. With leading personal training, classes, rehab, holistic health, and unique treatments, alongside a beauty salon and barbers, stays at Fairmont Doha have guests looking and feeling their best. Five dining venues have cemented Fairmont Doha as the epicenter of hospitality, from the modern Indian Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra to the sun-dappled secret garden Cyra with ocean views and shisha.

Fairmont Century Plaza

A Leading Hollywood Icon

With its roots in the West Coast, it’s only right that Fairmont’s Los Angeles location be a star. The place to see and be seen in Los Angeles since 1966, the breathtaking Fairmont Century Plaza is like a movie set, staging the scene for countless presidential visits, monumental performances by musical legends, TV filming locations, and eminent awards ceremonies, including the Emmys and Grammys. Iconic moments include 1969’s “Dinner of the Century,” where President Richard Nixon hosted the feted Apollo 11 astronauts in a glittering soiree with 1,400 guests in attendance, the first and only presidential state dinner ever hosted outside of the White House.

Fairmont Century Plaza’s storied lobby bar, rooms, suites, and event spaces are the epitome of contemporary grandeur, hosting titans of industry, including every US president since Lyndon Johnson.

Four hundred rooms reside within the architectural landmark, paying homage to Los Angeles’ timeless allure combined with modern touches that resonate with today’s travelers. In keeping with its wellness-loving home, the property has a new 14,000-square-foot spa, while a trendy, greenery-filled rooftop pool offers views of the Getty Museum, Hollywood Hills, and the Pacific Ocean. Restaurant Lumière transports guests to Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés, embracing bohemian glamour and French savoir flair with vintage furniture and a chic terrace. The property is also a hub for events, offering a magnificent 13,078-square-foot Los Angeles Ballroom and outdoor rooftop space for award shows and private events.

For an iconic vacation in a leading global destination, there is nothing quite like Fairmont.

Learn more

FAIRMONT RELATED STORIES

▶ Fairmont Doha: A New Era of Luxury Hospitality in the Qatar Capital

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.