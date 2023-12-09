Step on it! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling slippers are on sale for just $17

A good pair of slippers is a must on chilly days and nights. Whether you're coming home from work or just padding around your place, sliding your feet into the right footwear feels so good. Well, heads up: Amazon is now having a sale on its No. 1 bestselling HomeTop memory foam loafer slippers — get these cozy must-haves for only $17!

Why is it a good deal?

There's so much to love about these slippers. For starters, the $17 price pops up only occasionally, with this bestselling pair going as high as $23.

Why do I need these?

A furry upper and polar fleece insole keep your feet nice and toasty, while wicking away moisture. They have a slip-on design, making it beyond simple to get them onto your feet with as little fuss as possible.There's even a rubber sole for support and traction that allows you to comfortably wear these slippers while running out to grab the mail.

But the big draw for these slippers is the memory foam footbed. It's specially designed to contour to your feet and make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Who doesn't want that? Enjoy EVA foam while you're at it for extra shock absorption, allowing you to wear these slippers — which come in 11 different colors — all day. (Note that prices vary by color.)

Your feet deserve this. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 26,000 reviewers are feeling the love for these HomeTop slippers, giving them a five-star rating.

"They fit like a dream and are so comfy, I forget I have slippers on my feet," said this happy customer. "Also, the tread makes them so I can go down to the basement or on my deck without having to put on shoes. I believe these are the best slippers I've owned."

A fellow reviewer agreed that these are the "best slippers I've ever owned," adding, "they are so soft and so warm, plus the memory foam soles make wearing them around the house a real delight.

Shoppers claim these slippers tend to run a bit big, but that helps when you want to wear them with thick wool socks. "Slippers have been my most returned item," revealed one. "I wear a size 9 1/2, and most slippers are a 9/10. This is the first 9/10 slipper I’ve been able to keep because they run a little bit bigger than the other ones. I was so happy with these that I bought them for another family member as well."

Added this final reviewer who brings them along to the great (frozen) outdoors: "I am a full-time RVer and live in northeast Washington state about five miles from the Canadian border. It. Gets. Freezing. Cold. In some winters, nighttime temps are minus 25. I've lived in this area for five winters, and never, never have my feet been warm until tonight! I'm almost 71 with bad circulation in my feet, so they are always cold. But tonight, my tootsies were warm as toast! If you live in a cold winter climate and want warm tootsies, order a half to one size larger so you can also wear socks. These slippers are like a mini electric blanket for your feet, just without the cord!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

