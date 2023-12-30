Step on it! Amazon's #1 bestselling digital scale is just $22

You've heard, "New Year, New You." You may have tried it. You may have rolled your eyes at it. But why not make this year about the best you possible? And if that involves taking a few or more pounds off, well, there's no time like the present. And there's no device that can help you achieve your goals better than the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale. A smart upgrade, Amazon's #1 bestseller in digital scales tracks your stats like a pro. And it's on sale right now for just $22 (was $35).

Amazon Renpho Smart Scale $22 $35 Save $13 This digital scale measures 13 biometrics, including body fat, muscle mass and BMI. Want to track your progress? You can sync it with your phone via its app, where you can store all your measurements. $22 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

At $22 you're not only saving dollars — and perhaps pounds — off the original price, but this is way more affordable than other devices that keep tabs on your health, like a FitBit watch or even a FitBit Scale. And this will also calculate metrics like BMI and body fat so you'll still know how well you're doing. Keep it up!

Why do I need this?

With a sleek profile — it’s almost as thin as most laptops — the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale has a backlit screen for those late-night weigh-ins. No need to tap with your foot and wait for it to calibrate: Simply step on it and get immediate results.

This ultra-thin scale can also sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of all your fitness goals. Meanwhile, it has an auto-off feature to extend battery life and comes with three AAA batteries pre-installed. Made of tempered glass with a roomy platform, it’s a chic addition to the bathroom. Most importantly, reviewers say the scale delivers accurate results.

Scale sale! Get this smarty for just $22. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

An unbelievable 263,000+ reviewers have given this scale a perfect five-star rating. It's the one scale that people love, and have made a #1 bestseller on Amazon!

"This scale is great! It is accurate, has a low profile construction, and the mobile app is great," shared a satisfied shopper. "Once paired and setup in the app, to weigh in all you have to do is open the app on your phone and step on the scale! It quickly and seamlessly imports the data into your app on the phone in seconds. I was afraid I would have to pair the phone to the scale over and over, but never have had to!"

"The Bluetooth connection works fast and flawlessly for me, and the app is surprisingly good, although I mostly use it to connect to Apple Health on my iPhone," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I'm really happy with this purchase, especially considering the price!"

"The app is super easy to use and cute," gushed this final reviewer, who had a tip. "You do need to make sure it’s on a flat surface and that your feet are positioned on all four metal dots (I am a size women’s six and my feet can reach but it probably won’t work for anyone under maybe a 4). The scale is sturdy and accurate and integrates with MFP and Fitbit so you don’t even need to log your weight it just transfers automatically."

And if you want to try a smart watch without spending a lot of money, this one from Popglory even tracks blood pressure.

"The Popglory watch does more than any current Fitbit watch. I had a Fitbit which took blood pressure. Now the Fitbits, for some reason, do not take blood pressure. I have had the Popglory in to my doctor and I had the same blood pressure within two points as my doctor got. That is fantastic," one user said.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $239 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Smart TV $300 $550 Save $250 See at Amazon

Sony 55-Inch Smart TV $578 $700 Save $122 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Tile Mate Essentials, 4-Pack $49 $80 Save $31 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon