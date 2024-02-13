These Stays Are in the Path of Totality During the 2024 Solar Eclipse — and You Can Still Book

The eclipse is coming. Here are a few last-minute spots you can still book.

LeoPatrizi/Getty Images

April 8 marks a rather important day for astronomy fans. It’s the date when another total solar eclipse will traverse much of the United States. Weather permitting, it will be visible through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, a very small sliver of Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois, followed by Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, a slice of Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, before making its exit out of the U.S. in Maine.

If you’re really into watching celestial events, then you’ve likely already booked your getaway to see it. But, if you’re a procrastinator, that’s OK, as there are still a few spots left for you to book and ensure you’re smack dab in the middle of the path of totality.

Under Canvas

Under Canvas has made a name for itself as a top-tier glamping company in America. While it has several locations across the nation that would make for a fun, partial eclipse experience, its camp at the Great Smoky Mountains sits at about 89 percent totality. The camp opens for the season on April 4, just a few days before the eclipse, but is already open for bookings. These tents tend to go super fast, so book yours now at undercanvas.com.



Koa Campgrounds

Koa Campgrounds are sprinkled across the nation, but there are several that sit within the eclipse path. This includes five camps across Texas (Canton Koa Holiday, MW Austin Koa Holiday, Mount Pleasant Koa Journey, Texarkana Koa Journey, and Dallas Koa Holiday), two in Arkansas (Hot Springs National Park Koa Holiday and Little Rock North), one in Missouri (Otahki Lake Koa Holiday) and three in Illinois (Benton Koa Journey, Casey Koa Journey, and I-64 Koa Holiday). There are also campsites in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York that have sites in the path, so consider pitching a tent for the eclipse and check Koa’s website to see which spots still have space.

Hotel Swexan

Hotel Swexan, a boutique hotel offering 134 distinctly decorated rooms and suites, still has space available for the eclipse. For the celestial event, the hotel is putting out its telescope and offering guests access to its 20th-floor rooftop pool for viewing. It will also provide eclipse glasses for safety. And, to make it an even more special experience, the hotel is offering a meditation and sound bath with Breathe Meditation and Wellness' Jacquelyn Maitland, who will also be on hand to discuss the significance of the New Moon and Solar Eclipse and its energetic influence. See more at hotelswexan.com.

The Hotel Ithaca

The Hotel Ithaca may not sit in the entire path of totality, but its position at 98.8 percent is close enough for us. The hotel is offering a Solar Eclipse Package from April 7 to 9, which includes access to its Eclipse Viewing Party. The package also includes deluxe accommodations for two guests, keepsake blankets for two, eclipse-viewing eyeglasses for two, and hors d’oeuvres. Rates start at $330. Book now at thehotelithaca.com.

Thompson San Antonio — Riverwalk

The Thompson San Antonio — Riverwalk is a prime place to be for the eclipse, not only for the view but also for its special dining event. The hotel’s signature restaurant The Moon's Daughters, which happens to be inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon, is hosting a Solar Brunch starting at 11 a.m. on April 8. The brunch takes place on its indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge and includes themed cocktails, entertainment, and custom eclipse glasses.

Mill Falls

Mill Falls, located in Meredith, New Hampshire, is offering an eclipse package designed to immerse guests in the celestial event. The package stay includes overnight accommodations from April 6 to 8, along with two pairs of Solar Eclipse viewing glasses, a 2024 Eclipse guidebook, and an eclipse-inspired snack basket. Book now at millfalls.com.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa

The Hyatt Regency, located in the Texas Hill Country, is set to host its exclusive eclipse event on the Riversong Lawn. Its party includes plenty of family fun with galactic golf, an Oreo phases-of-the-moon craft table, marshmallow constellations, and more. The hotel will also have food and eclipse-themed cocktails from the newly opened Maude’s Bar & Terrace and will provide guests with protective glasses. Book at lostpinesresortandspa.com.

RVshare

RVshare, an online community for RV renters and owners, is hosting an "all-in-one" bookable package for the eclipse in partnership with Spot2Nite. Starting at $749 a night, the package includes a camping spot reservation and a fully equipped RV with full hookups, power, linens, bedding, and towels so you can have a cozy eclipse stay at spots across the line of totality. See more at spot2nite.com.



