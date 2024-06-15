Staying safe in the heat this summer

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures are getting hot this weekend which could cause heat-related illness, and it’s important to protect yourself from the heat if you have outdoor plans.

Cooling off at community pools and water parks, and staying hydrated and in the shade are just a few things to help protect yourself from getting sick from the heat.

More than 1,000 people decided to beat the heat today and take a dip in the water to cool off at the Rogers Aquatic Center.

“This is actually my first time in a water park, so I’m enjoying it. It’s pretty cool. I never thought that a water park would be this fun. I was always used to just rivers. I’m from Oklahoma.” Tiffany Garcia said.

Garcia was at the Rogers Aquatic Center today, staying hydrated and using her sunglasses and hat to keep herself safe from the heat.

“It really does get hot sometimes. And so it’s really, really hard to tell a heat stroke’s going to come at you,” Garcia said.

A heat stroke can occur when it’s above 104 degrees Fahrenheit and it causes about 240 to 833 deaths in the U.S. every year according to Cleveland Clinic.

“I have never personally experienced having to help a patron with that,” said Anne Ashley Bryant, supervising lifeguard at Rogers Aquatic Center. Usually, people seem to notice our concession stand, we’ll sell them drinks and they’ll carry it around.”

Lifeguards at the water park are trained to assist with this life-threatening condition.

Bryant is making sure her co-workers consume a good amount of water.

“It’s so funny because they don’t want to, but they’ll chug it and I’ll refill it and make sure they drink two or three water bottles by the end of shift,” Bryant said.

Lifeguards are walking around or sitting in their chairs, patrolling the area, and when they’re not, Bryant forces them to go into the pool.

“Usually they complain, but they get out of the water like ‘that feels so much better,’” Bryant said.

Bryant also found a way to take care of herself to avoid heat exhaustion which is when your body overheats according to the Mayo Clinic.

“When my body starts to feel like I am physically hot and my skin is hot to the touch then I’ll open up my umbrella and do like a good 50/50 of sun and shade,” Bryant said.

Applying sunscreen to your face and body can help you stay safe in hot weather.

Rogers Aquatic Center Aquatic Supervisor Kevin Sherer makes his lifeguards wear it daily.

“Especially with high U.V., it’s just real important to use sunscreen or just protect yourself any way you can,” Sherer said.

If your children are going to the pools this summer to cool off, Scherer says to ensure they have a bright bathing suit.

“I know from personal lifeguarding that blue is harder to see in the water because it just matches the color of the water,” Sherer said.

