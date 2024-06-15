What It’s Like to Stay at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, the Oceanfront SoCal Resort for Serious Golfers

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.



The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Laguna Beach, California

Describe the hotel in 3 words: Golfer’s beach oasis.



What’s the deal?

The first thing you should know about Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach: It’s as much a campus set as it is a resort—a sprawling property that comprises 175 acres atop the kind of SoCal sea bluff that inspires postcards. It’s so big that to get from your room to the oceanfront Beach Club for a meal, you may need to take a trolley. Of course, all that only makes the Dana Point resort feel like a destination unto itself. Whether you’re a serious golfer, a family on vacation, or part of an epic wedding party numbering in the hundreds, this Waldorf Astoria offers a wholly self-contained geographical experience.

Come for the oceanfront locale, stay for the award-winning golf course.

Few properties can speak to both serious golfers and beach lovers at the same time, but that’s Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach’s superpower. The resort sits on its very own award-winning 18-hole golf course, created by renowned designer Robert Trent Jones, Jr. In fact, it’s been named one of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play” and a Golf Magazine’s “Gold Medal Resort.” As a nod to its stunning oceanfront locale, it even offers “GolfBoards” that allow guests the chance to “surf” the fairways while they play.

Like many Waldorf’s around the world, this is a full-service luxury resort, so there’s also other ways to play and relax, including five restaurants, three discrete pools, and a full-service wellness spa. During our visit, a 200-person wedding party was staying the hotel, highlighting the property’s capacity to host grand-scale nuptials to pair with those epic ocean views.

The best rooms:

The Penthouse Suite’s fully furnished terrace offers up stunning views of the Pacific ocean.

The property offers three Penthouse Suites for those who crave more space than a standard room. The largest, the Waldorf Astoria Penthouse, is bigger than most condos, spanning a whopping 3,100 square feet. It sleeps up to six across two bedrooms, so it’s ideal for families. It has two private terraces and two fireplaces. All that is complemented by a kitchenette and a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and separate steam shower.

The Penthouse Suites have full-size living rooms that feels more like a luxe condo than a hotel room.

Couples will likely prefer the Ocean Grand Penthouse and the Grand One Penthouse suites. Both offer more that 1,400 square feet of space (mostly on hardwood-floors), with residential-style living and dining rooms and private bedrooms with king beds. Like the namesake penthouse suite, both have spa-like bathrooms with dual-sink vanities and soaking tubs. The Ocean Grand Suite, as the moniker implies, offers up a striking view of the Pacific Ocean from its windows terrace. The Grand One Penthouse, meanwhile, has two private terraces and two discrete bathrooms.

The dining area has a fully appointed kitchen, which opens to a dining table that seats eight.

The Rundown

Did they greet you by name at check-in?

No, the check-in here is fairly standard issue. Unless you are a VIP, chances are they won’t know your name until you check in. We arrived alongside a wedding party numbering in the hundreds, so the staff was quite well occupied. Nevertheless, they checked us in quickly and efficiently.



Welcome drink ready and waiting when you arrived? Bonus point if it wasn’t just fruit juice.

Not a cocktail or juice, but we were offered bottled water while we waited in line to check in. Hey, this is Southern California—the commitment to H2O hydration runs deep.

This standard suite comes with a bedroom, separate living space, and a terrace.

Does the resort have a standout perk?

There are two, really. And it’s the combination that sets Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in its own class among the area’s hotels. The Monarch Beach Golf Links are the hotel’s clear pièce de résistance. Designed in the Scottish style with tight fairways and firm green, the course aims to challenge seasoned players while being accessible to vacationers. Then, of course, there’s the course’s spectacular oceanfront setting. Once you’ve finished your game, you can then enjoy a bite or drink right on the beach with idyllic views of the Pacific. It’s not the only resort in the world to offer that one-two punch, but it’s the only one in SoCal.



Private butler for every room?

There was no butler service for the Studio Fireside Suite we stayed in, but the staff was nothing if not cheerful. They may not memorize your name, but should you need anything, they’ll be at your door at a moment’s notice.



Is the sheet thread count higher than 300?

The comfortable Frette sheets all have thread counts of 300 exactly.

Each bathroom comes complete with an oversize bathtub that fits two, plus bubble bath.

Is there a heated floor in the bathroom? What about a bidet?

I saw no evidence of either at this resort, but to be fair, those perks are rare for any SoCal property. The temperate climate obviates the need for heated floors, and a bidet would almost seem anachronistic. Old-world Europe, this is not—and nor does this Waldorf-Astoria want to be. A better perk in our opinion is the oversized soaking tub that comes standard with every room. It’s not a jacuzzi per se (no jets), but it’s nearly as big and deep, with room for two. Those who enjoy luxurious bubble baths can indulge anytime they wish. The resort makes that easy by providing bubble bath soap just for the occasion.

Are the toiletries full sized?

Yes, all toiletries, from bathroom to shower, are full-size and are made from the skincare experts at Aēsop.



Is there a private pool for the room’s exclusive use?

No private pools at this property. But the best perk in our unit was just as welcome. True to its name, the Studio Fireplace Rooms all come with a private terrace with their own outdoor fireplace, an ideal spot for enjoying a glass of wine in privacy. For those who’d like to pretend they’re on a luxurious coastal glamping trip, the hotel even supplies a S’mores packet, complete with marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, and skewers—everything you need to make the charbroiled treat. (Note: We discovered our packet by accident—so be sure to check one of the unit’s drawers. You should find the cylindrical packet inside.)

The Studio Fireplace Room comes with a gas fireplace over which you can enjoy a glass of wine or even cook your own S’mores, courtesy of a packet you’ll find inside the room.

Are the restaurants worth their salt?

There are five discrete restaurants on the sprawling property, and three of them serve as headliners. Sitting atop this lot is Bourbon Steak, Michael Mina’s modern spin on the traditional American Steakhouse. Here, the acclaimed chef conjures up a menu built around steak and seafood. Think prime porterhouse and Mishima Reserve filet mignon to Pacific barramundi bass and whole Maine lobster. True to its moniker, the restaurant also offers a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience, in addition to a curated wine list that serious oenophiles will appreciate.

Michael Mina’s bourbon steak is the property’s definitive culinary headliner.

For a more casual dinner experience—and perhaps the resort’s most stunning setting—there’s the Beach Club, which, as the moniker implies, sits right on the sand. You’ll need to take the hotel’s trolley under the highway to get there from the main building (about a five-minute ride), but it will be worth it. With abundant tables both indoors and out, you can dine amid the lapping waves from the Pacific or near a window with striking ocean views. The cuisine veers toward bistro-style entrees with global influences: Appetizers such as ceviche and tuna nachos are complemented by entrees ranging from pasta bolognese to lobster ravioli.

The Beach Club serves up the property’s most striking dining location, with many of the outdoor tables sitting right on the beach.

The property’s third restaurant, Aveo kitchen and bar, takes “inspiration from Latin America’s rich culinary history and generations-old traditions.” The menu leans into local seafood, prime filets, sandwiches, and salads. You’ll also find Latin staples such as patatas bravas, pan al horno, and ceviches. The bar follows suit with Latin-inspired cocktails, like palomas and margaritas. Unfortunately, the kitchen plays its safe here, removing just about any hint of spice or heat—or even salt—from the dishes. That may be good for those with high blood pressure or a lower tolerance for spicy food, but the overall result is an uninspired, somewhat neutered take on Latin American cuisine.

Aveo kitchen and bar is ideal for casual dining, from breakfast to a full Latin-inspired dinner menu.

Is there caviar on the room service menu? If so, what kind?

There’s no caviar on the in-room menu, but Bourbon Steak offers imperial kaluga and royal osetra, served either traditionally or in a signature parfait. If you call the restaurant and ask very nicely, perhaps they’ll be willing to send it to your room. We can’t guarantee it, but it’s worth a shot.



Do you want to spend Friday night in the lobby bar?

Only if you want a relaxing evening sipping a glass of wine, or tea. The bar closest to the lobby is 33 North, more of living room-style lounge than a lobby bar. Here, you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and small bites amid plush sofas and chairs. The vibe is much more coffee house than Friday-night hot spot, but it proved to be a fairly popular space during our stay, in part because its floor-to-ceiling windows offer up lovely views of the ocean in the distance.

33 North, just off the lobby, is a living room-style bar offering cocktails and small bites.

Would you buy the hotel if you could?

Anyone who says they wouldn’t buy 175 oceanfront acres right on the southern California coast is probably lying. Add in an award-winning golf course with Pacific ocean views and it’s a no brainer.



The Verdict

The Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach can be different resorts to different people—a kind of luxury “choose your own adventure.” For the traveler seeking an oceanside vacation, you’ll get a somewhat templatized experience with cheerful, if not particularly personalized, service. But golfers, serious or otherwise, may enjoy a wholly different dimension of a sprawling resort that seems custom-made for those who truly love the links. And, as we witnessed during our stay, it’s also an ideal locale for large-scale weddings. Those distinctions could mean the difference between a pretty good luxury beach getaway and an unforgettable one. Our rating below splits the difference.

Score: 7.5

What Our Score Means:

1-3: Fire your travel agent if they suggest you stay here.

4-6: Solid if you’re in a pinch—but only if you’re in a pinch.

7-8: Very good to great. We’d stay here again and recommend it without qualms.

9-10: Forget booking a week. When can we move in permanently?

Rates: Guest Rooms from $770 per night. Suites from $1,500 night. Rates for Penthouse Suites available upon request.





