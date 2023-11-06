You Can Stay at Martha Stewart's Idyllic Countryside Home for Under $12 — Here's How

And the stay includes brunch with the domestic diva herself.

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and who better to get inspiration from than the queen of entertaining, Martha Stewart?

The TV personality-slash-lifestyle entrepreneur is listing her upstate New York farm on Booking.com, and one lucky traveler (with a plus one) can book it for an overnight stay, that includes several fall- and Thanksgiving-inspired activities on-site, including brunch with Stewart.

So mark your calendars — the experience will become bookable on Nov. 16 at noon ET, (on a first-come, first-serve basis) while the stay will take place on Nov. 18-19. The stay itself isn't free, but it might as well be at $11.23, including airport transfers and a fully planned itinerary.

"I'm thrilled to welcome you to my beautiful Bedford farm and look forward to treating you to many of my favorite fall traditions. […] There's truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day," Stewart said in the listing.

The home, which dates back to the 18th century, sits on 150 acres in the idyllic Westchester County town and includes chicken yards and coops, a vegetable greenhouse and garden, stables, and several guest houses. Whoever books the experience will stay at the estate's Tenant House, a 1,800-square-foot property with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"Every year, my Thanksgiving holiday prep begins weeks before hosting my family in Bedford, so I can't wait to welcome the guests that book this experience to my fall-ready Tenant House on the farm and look forward to sharing my favorite Thanksgiving-inspired traditions during their stay," Stewart said.

Her head gardener will be on-site to give guests a property tour, followed by a table-setting and wreath-making class. But the most exciting activity is probably the next-day brunch with Martha Stewart. James Beard award-winning chef Thomas Joseph will prepare the meal, and guests will depart with signed copies of Stewart's books and other Thanksgiving-inspired products.

"I want my guests to leave with plenty of 'good things,' but I also hope they come away from the experience with an appreciation for how easy it was to book a unique home stay like this one through Booking.com," Stewart added.

Note that participants must be 21 or older to book the home.

