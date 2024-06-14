Statesman readers share their hot takes on Austin: 'Too many people, too much traffic'

Austin's rapid growth is no secret, placing it among the fastest-growing cities in the country. Renowned as the 'Live Music Capital of the World' and housing major institutions like Dell, the University of Texas at Austin, and Tesla, the city carries a significant reputation.

New census data from the City of Austin reveals that the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) saw a population increase of over 50,000 residents between 2022 and 2023. This population surge can have wide-ranging effects.

Inspired by a recent post on Reddit, we invited readers to share their 'hot takes' on Austin. Out of 168 responses, several common themes emerged, mostly centered around traffic, the community, cost of living and urban developments. It's important to note that these perspectives reflect individual opinions.

Here are some 'hot takes' from readers:

Austin has 'too much traffic'

"Heat, traffic and housing affordability are really affecting livability in the area."

"Too many people, in cars."

"Excessive traffic and humans."

"Too many people, too much traffic, too much government."

"The city is ripe for total gridlock"

'Ruined by development and leadership'

"Can't believe no one has said it: the stupid, incredibly ugly sticks everywhere creating bike lanes no one will use"

"Poor leadership not preserving essential Austin spirit by allowing demo of too many buildings"

"It's been ruined by development and investors"

"Terrible government. District attorneys who do not support the law or police."

"Messed up government, crappy people and too much development. It’s ruined. Thank you California"

Austin is 'too expensive'

"Still happy here, but the corporate Bros have made it too expensive for the liberal hippies and the conservative rednecks"

"Overhyped and overpriced"

"Far too expensive"

"Absurdly rapid and large rent hikes"

"Everything is expensive to live in Austin Texas. It's only for the filthy rich"

'Too many outsiders'

"Gentrification of the East Side"

"It's not the little big city it used to be"

"Too many outsiders, non-Austinites, non-Texans period."

