This Is Your State's Most Popular Water Bottle

You're likely familiar with Stanley mania, the insulated cup obsession that's sweeping the nation. But according to a new study, when it comes to the most-owned water bottle brands in the U.S., Stanley isn't at the top of the list.

The study, titled "The Most Popular Water Bottle Brands in America," consists of a series of surveys conducted by Custom Ink on 3,000 people. The surveys provide intriguing details on the popularity of the biggest water bottle brands.

Some people might find that the most shocking revelation from the study is that Yeti, not Stanley, is the water bottle brand most people own. A total of 23% of survey participants said they owned a Yeti. Behind Yeti at 16% was Hydro Flask, and after that was Stanley at 13%.

Custom Ink

But with people hurdling over one another to get their hands on limited-edition Stanleys and then reselling them for hundreds of dollars, we see why it didn't top the most-owned list. Despite not being the most owned water bottle brand, Stanley is the most searched for. People in 19 states (38%) — mostly in the Southeast — searched for Stanley tumblers over other brands.

It's no surprise that, according to the surveys, Stanley is the most loved water bottle brand on social media.

"Stanley has benefited from garnering the attention of influencers on Instagram and TikTok, many of whom are Gen Z and Millennial moms, who praise the tumblers for their durability, many color options, and tapered design that allows them to fit into cupholders," the study revealed.

