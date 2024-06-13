State parks a big draw for tourists year round

Jun. 13—By WARREN DILLAWAY

State parks in opposite corners of Ashtabula County draw thousands of people to camp, boat and enjoy nature.

The parks, Pymatuning State Park in the southeastern portion of the county and Geneva State Park in the northwest corner, draw visitors throughout the year, but really gear up in spring and summer as cabins fill up and boat docks are rented.

The eclipse was a busy time for both state parks as guests from all over the country ended up in northeastern Ohio seeking the best spot to view the eclipse.

Geneva State Park Manager Gary Gerrone said the staff worked hard to prepare the park for all the visitors. The event set the tone for the rest of the spring and summer that also draws visitors from all over the country.

Projects to improve the park are scheduled to begin this year, Gerrone said. He said there will be an upgrade to the campground's electrical system, a major erosion control project and improvements to the park's sanitary sewer system.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake serves as a major starting point for those interested in hanging out at Breakwater Beach or enjoying time on the Strip at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

Lake Erie Canopy Tours has kicked off the 2024 season with the opening of the Half-Zipline, Kids Adventure Course and kayak and golf cart rentals. A new Double Zip Line is opening this year for the first time.

Prior to the 2023 park season a set of older cabins on the lakeshore were removed and replaced with campsites that were very popular during the inaugural season, Gerrone said. He said the sites are already booked for the summer.

At Pymatuning State Park, staff also got the park ready to go for the April eclipse and the park has a two-year improvement project at the campgrounds that will reduce capacity this year and next year, said assistant park director Alex Cornicelli earlier this year.

Cornicelli said the winter season was also busy at the park as anglers used the lake to relax in the winter.

Both parks have hired naturalists to provide unique programming for visitors throughout the summer.

Many businesses around the parks rely on the summer traffic to keep their businesses profitable.

While spring and summer visitors are a big part of the yearly experience there are also winter hikers, fall fishermen and campers that use facilities at Pymatuning State Park throughout the year.