Which state is most animal-friendly? Where Florida ranked and what to know

There's nearly 3,000 native species of animals across the United States, but a third of them are at risk of extinction. There's nearly 90.5 million households in America that own pets as well, meaning there's well over hundreds of millions of pets depending on us.

Non-profit organization SmileHub determined which states were the most and least animal-friendly based on a few different factors from no-kill shelters to protected wildlife parks.

Florida made it into the top 10 most animal-friendly states, but why? Here's what we know.

How is animal-friendliness measured?

SmileHub rates a state's animal-friendliness by comparing the states across several metrics. Here's what they were looking for.

Animal protection ranking No-kill shelters Animal save rate Land designated for parks and wildlife Conservation programs Animal charities Vulnerability to climate change

Animal wellness Veterinarians per 1,000 pet-owning households Average pet insurance cost Average veterinary cost

Pet ownership Number of pet-owning households Rental properties that allow pets Annual cost of pet food and litter



How animal-friendly is Florida?

Florida ranked number nine out of the 50 states for animal-friendliness. It was ranked number 36 in the pet ownership category and number 16 in animal wellness.

The Sunshine State pulled through in the animal protection rank, coming in third place. Only Colorado and Rhode Island had a higher score in animal protection.

What other states are considered animal-friendly?

Here's the top 10 states for animal-friendliness according to SmileHub.

Colorado Oregon Vermont Indiana Kansas Missouri Idaho Tennessee Florida Nebraska

Which states ranked the lowest in animal-friendliness?

Here's the states ranked last for animal-friendliness.

Hawaii Maryland Alabama New York New Mexico Connecticut Massachusetts Delaware California Alaska

What is Naples doing to help local wildlife?

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is an organization designed to protect wildlife. The group conducts research, advocates for animal rights and policy, educates the community, and rehabilitates wildlife.

The Conservancy focuses on environmental issues that impact Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties.

The rehabilitation facility at the Conservancy is called the von Arx Wildlife Hospital and admits more than 4,000 injured or orphaned animals annually. It specializes in birds, small mammals, and reptiles.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida ranks in top 10 for most animal-friendly states