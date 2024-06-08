State Fair seeking green chile cheeseburger contestants

Jun. 7—Restaurants all over the state will soon decide if they have what it takes to compete to be the best at making one of New Mexico's most iconic dishes.

The New Mexico State Fair has started taking applications for the Original Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge — the annual state championship of green chile cheeseburgers.

Restaurants have until June 21 at noon to toss their hat in the ring. Eight restaurants will be selected to compete for a year's worth of bragging rights.

The showdown is scheduled for the afternoon of Sept. 9 in the Agricultural Building Courtyard.

Some of the rules: It's a $25 fee to enter the contest if selected, and all restaurants are asked to have the green chile cheeseburger on the menu so that patrons can try the state champion burger.

More information on the contest is available at https://statefair.exponm.com/p/participate/competitions/green-chile-cheeseburger-challenge.

"New Mexico is world famous for our green chile cheeseburgers and there is no better place than the State Fair to host the battle of the burgers," Dan Mourning, general manager of the New Mexico State Fair, said in a statement. "We can't wait to carry on the tradition, bringing the top restaurants in the state together to vie for the coveted title of New Mexico State Fair green chile cheeseburger champion."