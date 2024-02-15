State Fair announces two new cream puff flavors for St. Patrick's Day event

There'll be two new cream puff flavors for a special St. Patrick's Day weekend drive-through event by the Wisconsin State Fair and the Original Cream Puffs.

Irish cream and mint chocolate cream puffs will be available during the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis.

The cream puffs come in three-packs or six-packs, according to a State Fair news release. Original Cream Puffs and combination packs won't be available, though.

Pre-orders are recommended and can be placed at OriginalCreamPuffs.com. Three-packs are $17 and six-packs are $25. There's a $3 discount on each pack if you order by March 10.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin State Fair has 2 new St. Patrick's Day cream puff flavors