It started as Old Tyme Days in 1989. This downtown summer fest is now beloved by all

Downtown Days is well known for its live music, carnival rides, craft and vendor booths lining the streets. But not everyone knows that the fest is also the signature fundraiser for the nonprofit organization Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, so visitors are supporting history and community as they enjoy their funnel cakes.

This year’s event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday in historic downtown Lee’s Summit. Several streets will be closed to allow for booths and attractions, as well as pedestrian traffic. The family-friendly festival has been a staple of summer in Lee’s Summit, dating back to 1989 when it was known as Old Tyme Days.

“The Downtown Days festival has become a tradition to kick off the summer season with our Lee’s Summit community and beyond,” said Rachael Fitch, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street’s creative content and design coordinator, adding that the event allows the group to host other fun, free events throughout the year.

The annual event typically draws around 90,000 people from Lee’s Summit and throughout the area. The Downtown Days Committee, along with more than 200 volunteers, are vital to the festival’s success.

“We appreciate our volunteers and the time and commitment they give to our organization and the Lee’s Summit community,” Fitch said. “We would not be able to put on the festival without them.”

The carnival at Downtown Days is a hit with families. Expect rides for all ages.

Live performances are presented on the main stage during the event’s first two days. The Friday entertainment features Flat Susan, a five-piece all-female ensemble, at 6 p.m. and Revelation: A Journey Tribute at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s main stage performers include Chance the Arm, an Irish-theme band, at 6 p.m.

Flashback — an eight-piece group playing disco, Motown, pop and classic rock — begins at 8:30 p.m.

“If you can dance to it, Flashback can play it,” said Donna Furr, chairperson for the Downtown Days Committee. “Downtown Days is the ultimate summer party, so we knew we had to go full throttle with our lineup this year. We have so many different genres and incredible local talent to highlight.”

For younger attendees, Downtown Days will again feature Kids Street, which includes booths and vendors offering both entertainment and activities for children. Kids Street will be located on Douglas Street from Second to Third streets.

The festival’s Sports Booth will be on Southeast Main Street all three days. Attendees are invited to Spin the Wheel for prizes, visit with area athletes in an autograph area or watch live sporting events on TV. Guests include Kansas City Mavericks Hockey team members, Kansas City Chiefs alumni Tim Barnett, Kansas City Comets Soccer representatives and KC Chiefs Hall of Famer Tim Grunhard with “Almost Andy Reid.”

The carnival, on the festival area’s west side, offers rides Friday through Sunday. An armband special on Sunday offers unlimited rides for $25 per person.

In addition to Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, Downtown Days is presented by Lee’s Summit Medical Center and sponsored by Abundant Life Church, Aristocrat Motors, County Beverage Company, Dog Training Elite, Freestyle Graphics, Leaf Home Bath, Renewal by Andersen, Security Bank of Kansas City, Smile Doctors and Sporting KC.

Downtown Days will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, although the carnival rides are available until 5 p.m. on the final day. For more information about Downtown Days, go here.