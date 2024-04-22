Start young. What families should know about visiting LEGOLAND Florida

I wish I’d brought my kids to LEGOLAND Florida sooner.

On a recent visit, they were still in the park’s target age range at 9 and 12, but I think they would have enjoyed it even more when they were younger, and we’d still have more prime park years ahead as a family. The whole resort, one of three LEGOLAND resorts across the country, is designed with younger kids in mind.

Here’s what I learned on our first trip and what other families can expect at LEGOLAND Florida.

LEGOLAND Florida is one of three U.S. LEGOLAND resorts. The other two are in California and New York.

1. The park is geared toward younger kids

Kids of all ages can enjoy LEGOLAND Florida, but the prime ages are 2 to 12.

“If your child is looking for thrill rides, then our park may not be suitable for them,” the resort says on its website.

LEGOLAND Florida has been welcoming guests since 2011.

My 12-year-old thrill-seeker prefers white-knuckle attractions, but we still had fun. Her favorite ride was Mia’s Riding Adventure, a disc coaster with a 48-inch minimum height requirement.

Some attractions at neighboring LEGOLAND Florida Water Park have even higher height requirements for safety reasons.

2. Grown-ups can have fun, too

Many attractions are meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, though kids can ride many of them unaccompanied. In fact, only kids are allowed in the Driving School and Jr. Driving School attractions. Adults have to watch from the sidelines.

Our family enjoyed walking through MINILAND USA, which recreates several iconic U.S. cityscapes and landmarks with LEGO bricks. We easily spent over 30 minutes marveling at the detailed builds, several of which feature interactive elements, like a Conga line on the Little Havana side of the Miami section.

The double-decker Grand Carousel is one of dozens of kid-friendly attractions at LEGOLAND Florida.

We also enjoyed Brickbeard’s Water Sport Stunt Show, which puts a LEGO twist on the water ski shows Cypress Gardens was famous for years ago when it occupied the land LEGOLAND Florida does now.

3. Guests of all abilities are welcome

LEGOLAND theme parks pride themselves on their accessibility. LEGOLAND Florida, California and New York are all Certified Autism Centers. Guests will notice that every attraction has a sensory guide indicating how stimuli affect each sense. Designated low-sensory areas are available for guests to reset.

Sensory guides helps guests prepare for various stimuli at LEGOLAND Florida attractions.

Various accommodations are available for different access needs, including HERO Passes for guests who may have difficulty waiting in traditional lines.

4. The Fastrack pass is really a fast track

You can buy a Fastrack Unlimited pass to skip the line at every ride. It starts at ____, on top of park admission.

A cheaper, limited Fastrack 3-Pack is also available for one-time access to three of the park’s roller coasters: Coastersaurus, The Dragon, and The Great LEGO Race. That starts at ____.

Miami's Little Havana is captured in LEGO in LEGOLAND Florida's MINILAND USA.

5. There’s more to do than rides

The park’s newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, isn’t a ride but a themed space where you can build and test your own LEGO race car. Then, upload the design into a race simulator to see how it fares against other guests’ creations.

Guests can get behind the wheel of a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS at LEGOLAND Florida's LEGO Ferrari Build and Race.

Guests can also sign up for interactive LEGO building classes throughout the park, watch 4D movies, and meet larger-than-life LEGO characters.

My in-laws and I enjoyed walking through the botanical gardens that were once part of Cypress Gardens. Guests can also see some of the gardens on the popular Pirate River Quest ride.

LEGOLAND Florida restored and preserved a swath of Cypress Gardens, while adding its own touches.

6. The resort is bigger than you may realize

The resort spans 150 acres. That includes neighboring LEGOLAND Florida Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and three themed on-site resort hotels.

Make sure to grab a paper park map or to refer to the free MobileApp so you don’t miss out on entire parts of the park like we did. And wear comfortable shoes.

San Francisco is instantly recognizable in LEGOLAND Florida's MINILAND USA.

7. It is not close to Orlando

LEGOLAND Florida is located in Winter Haven, about an hour’s drive from Orlando International Airport and around an hour and a half from Tampa.

Many families choose to spend multiple days at the resort, staying on property and its other theme parks.

Cypress Gardens' water ski shows live on with a LEGO twist at LEGOLAND Florida.

If you’re planning to visit other Central Florida theme parks on your trip, know that LEGOLAND Florida is not next door, and you'll need a car to get there.

8. Ice water is free, and outside food is allowed

Guests can get free cups of ice water anywhere dispensed drinks are sold. Ice cold water is also available from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines throughout the park. Bring a refillable water bottle so you can stay hydrated. Plastic cups are also available as a backup.

Large LEGO builds are sprinkled throughout LEGOLAND Florida.

To save money, guests can also bring in their own food and snacks. If you prefer to buy food, know that it’s not cheap. A burger and fry combo at LEGO City Burger Kitchen was $15.95 during my visit. A kids meal, which also included a drink, was $13.19.

9. The park is cashless

Like a growing number of destinations, including some national parks, LEGOLAND Florida is now cashless. Payments can be made by debit card, credit card or Apple Pay.

