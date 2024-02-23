Start pruning your trees early this year, while they are still dormant

Question: I have always waited until the temps are below 32 for a week before covering my roses. This year I didn’t get them covered before we got the 15 inches of snow. The snow melted and the warm temperatures arrived. What do you recommend for this strange weather conditions and rose care?

Answer: With the crazy weather this may be the year it was best not to cover your roses. With the warm temperatures plants under rose cones may have started growing, and it is time to uncover them. Those that used a mound of soil with straw or evergreen boughs covering the cones should look under the loose mulch. If the roses have started to grow, consider uncovering them but keep some mulch or floating row covers handy in case the temperatures drop way below freezing.

If it turns out your roses suffered severe dieback this winter, do not give up. Hardy shrub roses and others that are not grafted may produce new growth from the roots. Even if your roses are grafted, it is worth waiting. Quite a few years ago the roses at Boerner Botanical Gardens suffered severe dieback. They were slow to recover but the grafts on the hybrid tea roses survived and sent up new desirable growth.

There are certain steps to follow when pruning apple trees if you want to encourage fruit to grow. Removing dead, diseased or weak branches is part of the process.

Q: We have some apple trees that need trimming. We were planning to have this completed in late March/early April. With the warm winter weather and the potential for early spring, we were wondering if we should have these branches cut/trimmed now in February.

A: With our unseasonable warm weather it may be best to get started pruning soon. Pruning while the trees are still dormant reduces the risk of diseases infecting the tree. Avoid pruning trees when the buds are expanding as the bark is more easily damaged. If you are hiring someone to do the pruning, call now. All the tree damage from the heavy snow is keeping arborists very busy, so you want to get on their customer list as soon as possible. You can find a certified arborist on Wisconsin Arborist Association website (waa-isa.org).

Q: I am growing a bay plant in a sunny window. It has brown bumps and a clear sticky substance on the leaves. It is not looking healthy. What can I do?

A: The bumps on the leaves and stems are scale insects. They suck plant juices, causing leaves to yellow, brown and eventually become misshapen. They secrete the excess as a clear sticky substance called honeydew. You will need to be persistent to control these pests. Their hard shells are impervious to most pesticides. Start by gently scraping the hard-shelled insects off the plant with an old toothbrush or your thumbnail. Check the upper and lower leaf surfaces and all along the stems. Then spray the plant with insecticidal soap to kill the immature insects that have not yet formed their hard pesticide-resistant shells. Or use an organic horticulture oil such as Summit Year Round Spray Oil, which kills all stages of this pest. Repeat applications are needed as these are contact insecticides that must cover the insect to kill it. As always, read and follow all label directions when using any natural, organic or synthetic product.

