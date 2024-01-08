Stars Ditch Traditional Gowns for Tea-Length Dresses at the 2024 Golden Globes

Long, floor-length gowns are the standard when it comes to formal dressing, especially for red carpets. Fabric trailing behind a star's saunter has been a defining trait of so many memorable fashion moments in Hollywood history. But at the 2024 Golden Globes, celebrities ushered in a new formal skirt length trend, embracing tea-length dresses at the first big award ceremony of the year.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Priscilla" star Cailee Spaeny arrived in a white, floral-printed strapless number by Miu Miu, featuring a mesh corset detail and an ankle-grazing hemline that gave her metallic heels a moment to shine.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In contrast, "Saltburn" actor Rosamund Pike went more gothic in an archival Christian Dior Haute Couture tea-length dress, which boasted a fishnet overlay embroidered with flowers across the sleeves and décolletage. She finished it off with an elaborate Philip Treacy headpiece made up of the same motifs that Pike called a "weird funeral vibe" and "protective veil" in a red carpet interview with Variety.

Photo: John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elle Fanning added to the festivities in a vintage Pierre Balmain gown with a similarly-spanning hemline. The 25-year-old actor also tackled the ongoing ribbon trend in the classiest way, sporting an oversized bow at the top of her champagne-colored, strapless gown.

Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Brie Larson proved she also received the "Tea-time" memo, wearing a crisp, lavender Prada dress perfectly fit for a high tea party. The "Lessons in Chemistry" nominee complemented the look's sweetheart neckline with a 38-carat diamond necklace and round diamond earrings by Kwiat.

