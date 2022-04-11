This interactive toy keeps dogs occupied for hours — and it's on sale for $10
From playful puppies to adult dogs, pets — and their owners — are obsessed with the one interactive toy that does it all: The Starmark treat-dispensing Bob-a-Lot.
The mentally stimulating toy helps pets get exercise and stay engaged while they work to disperse food and treats. It has an anti-slip weighted base so it can tilt and bob around, keeping Spot guessing as kibble and treats slowly spill out. And right now the Bob-a-Lot is on sale at Amazon for $10 (was $15).
The Bob-a-Lot is available in two sizes—the small one is good for treats and little snacks, while the larger size ($20) will fit an entire meal. Both have adjustable openings to control the release of food in each of its two chambers to keep pups busy to prevent destructive behaviors and boredom. But that’s not the only reason to get your paws on one.
Slow feeder
Some pet owners use the Bob-a-Lot as a slow feeder to avoid digestive problems.
"Perfect for fast eaters," says one reviewer. "My 9-month-old Shepherd-Husky mix vacuums up her meals in less than a minute. No slow-feeder bowl or tennis ball will slow her down. Even putting her food spilled out on the floor only slowed her down a smidge. This dispenser has been amazing. I currently have it open fully and it has slowed down her eating to 7 whole minutes!"
"We have named this little gem "Sir bobs-a-lot" and he has made mealtime way more enjoyable," says a dog parent who gave it five stars. "I think our 10-month-old yellow lab enjoys it, too, but it was more a gift to myself to lengthen out mealtime. It does the trick!! I can now give her breakfast and get myself a cup of coffee and she is still going. I really like that you can adjust the opening for treat/kibble size and/or ease of dispensing. Great product!"
Weight loss
In some cases, the Bob-a-Lot has not only helps dogs eat slower, but also aids in weight loss.
Another adds, “I have a Cavalier King Charles that was put on a diet by his vet for being 10 pounds overweight. I bought this toy to put his food rather than his treats in. It is amazing. It slows his eating and makes him look forward to food time because it’s more of a game. I’m so glad I got this toy.”
Behavioral issues
Those who use the toy to keep pups busy say it can also help calm nerves for dogs with separation anxiety or other behavioral issues.
"Helps dogs with separation anxiety," says a happy parent of a sheltie. "Our dog has high anxiety when we leave the house and this really helps him focus on something else besides us leaving. I fill the ball with treats and he is off working on the treats while I leave."
"If you have a smart high-energy dog, this is really valuable," says a reviewer who gave this five stars. "We adopted a little rescue pup in January.... He is really intelligent, friendly and sweet, but definitely requires more exercise and challenges than dogs we have had in the past. This toy, while isn't giving him much exercise per se, is challenging him and occupying him for long stretches...like up to an hour, which for him is long.... I hope his interest in this toy sticks because it certainly challenges him better than anything else he does by himself."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
