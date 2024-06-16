Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Braylin Grubb, 8, of Madison sleeps on a dog grooming table while his mother Chelsay Grubb tends to their dog at the Hall of Fame City Classic Dog Show held earlier this month at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Walking tour of Canal Fulton's Historic District is Saturday

CANAL FULTON − Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. NE, will offer a Glimpse Into Yesteryear Guided Walking Tour from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This tour will note some of the ways lifestyles have changed in Canal Fulton from years past. All ages are welcome, but anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants should dress appropriately for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and may want to bring water. The tour route would be considered easy and is less than one mile but does require the ability to walk up a few stairs into an historic house as well as down a slight hill along an alley. In case of bad weather, the tour will be conducted virtually within the library's Program Room. Registration is required; call 330-854-4148.

Kids summer camps set at McKinley Museum

CANTON – The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, will host two summer camps for kids in July. Foodie Camp will be offered July 11 and 12 for kids in grades 4-6. July 11 is Wonka Day, and July 12 is Ultimate Bake-Off Day.

Summer Science Camp will be offered July 16-19 for kids in grades 1-5. The themes are Fun with Physics, Glow Day, Be Dr. Jones for the Day, and Fun in the Sun Nature Day.

Summer camps run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 per student per day. Space is limited. Registration is online only at mckinleymuseum.org/summer-science-camps. For more information, contact Science Director Lynette Reiner at 330-455-7043, ext. 208.

Dance on Wednesday afternoons

CANTON − Dancing at the Polish American Club, 1605 Henry Ave. SW, to a live band is open to the public from 1:30 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday. Admission is $3, which includes snacks.

Fourth Street NW to close for Farmers Market

CANTON – Fourth Street NW will be closed from Cleveland Avenue to McKinley Avenue NW every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 29 and ending Oct. 5 for the Canton Farmers Market.

Summer Serenades start Thursday

CANTON – The Canton Symphony Orchestra and Stark Parks team will launch the Summer Serenades in the Park Concert Series for its 10th year Thursday with a small ensemble at Canton City Stadium Park on the lawn of the Garden Center, 1615 Stadium Park Drive NW.

Musicians will play from the gazebo from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets and picnic dinner. In the event of inclement weather, this concert will be canceled. Check for updates on the day of the concert at starkparks.com or cantonsymphony.org.

JRC 50th anniversary gala celebration Friday

CANTON – JRC will hold a 50th anniversary gala celebration Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 320 Market Ave. S. The cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://rb.gy/mrf20o or call 330-454-3471, ext. 402.

Book sale at Lake branch library this week

LAKE TWP. – The Friends of the Lake Community Branch Library will hold a book sale at the library, 565 Market Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (members only, $10 memberships will be available); 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (bag sale, $3). Puzzles, games, CDs, DVDs and record albums also will be available. For more information visit www.lakelibraryfriends.info.

Courtney Corral of Wellington plays with her golden retriever Haines during a break in the action of showing him at the Hall of Fame City Classic Dog Show held earlier this month at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Drawing from Life workshop series at Massillon Museum

MASSILLON – In conjunction with its “Gilding Northeast Ohio: Fashion and Fortune 1870–1900” exhibition, the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will offer a Drawing from Life workshop series from noon to 3 p.m. June 29 and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 30.

Adults and youths ages 15 and older can join instructor Nick Lee, working in graphite, colored pencil and art crayon to create works inspired by garments featured in “Gilding Northeast Ohio.” Students will draw mannequins wearing antique clothing on drawing paper.

Register at www.MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. Tuition is $55 per person or $50 per Massillon Museum member. Registrants will be sent a supply list of items to bring or purchase before the first class. The cost of supplies for each student will total about $50. Students may provide supplies they already own. Dry media must be approved by the museum for use in the gallery. The museum will provide drawing paper and drawing clipboards to all students.

Massillon Woman’s Club Arts in the Garden is Saturday

MASSILLON − The Massillon Woman’s Club will present the fourth annual Edna and Ruth’s Arts in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at and around Five Oaks Mansion, 210 Fourth St. NE.

“Edna and Ruth” refer to the McClymond daughters who donated their historic home to the Massillon Woman’s Club in 1920.

The family-friendly event, free and open to the public, will include artisans and crafters, wine tastings, live music, food trucks, baked goods (including famous Massillon Woman’s Club sticky buns), and a balloon artist and face painting for the kids. The Gift Shop will be open. Call 330-833-4896 for details.

Poetry reading Saturday at Massillon Museum

Expanding Circles Collective will present an open-mic poetry reading at the Massillon Museum at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to all ages. Participants will be invited to share their own poetry or read their favorite poet’s work.

The reading is free, and everyone is welcome to participate or attend. Registration is requested, but not required; visit MassMu.org/Tickets.

North Canton Alumni Association announces inductees

NORTH CANTON – The North Canton Alumni Association has announced its inductees into the Hall of Distinction for 2024:

Charles (Hop) Collier – innovative history teacher and varsity basketball coach.

Douglas Froelich – 1987 graduate with several high school teaching awards and community volunteer with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

Grace (Rojek) Stewart – 2009 graduate who created an online store that transforms wedding dresses into family heirlooms.

Dr. Alexander Michael – successful orthopedic surgeon who was a Hoover team physician for 30 years.

Robert Smiley (deceased) – 1943 No-Ca-Hi graduate who was a research chemist for DuPont and a holder of 35 U.S. patents for products ranging from rocket propellants to organic pesticides.

The Alumni Association will have an induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hoover High School. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony, and it will be open to all. There will be no charge for attending, although donations will be accepted. For more information, visit http://www.northcantonalumni.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/NorthCantonAlumniAssociation.

Live music, food trucks Thursday in North Canton

NORTH CANTON – Dustin Kines, a Nashville-based country singer/songwriter, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday on the City Hall front patio, 145 N. Main St., as part of the North Canton Summer Series. Food trucks will be Thai It Up and Boba TLicious.

Lindsay Gorder of Pittsburgh uses hair spray on her standard poodle Desi before showing him at the Hall of Fame City Classic Dog Show held earlier this month at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Spectrum donates $5,000

NORTH CANTON − Spectrum recently donated $2,500 to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and another $2,500 to Sarah’s House Inc. through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

Spectrum provided funding to more than 498 local nonprofits in 34 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

For more information, visit https://corporate.charter.com/community-impact.

Perry History Club to meet

PERRY TWP. − The Perry History Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Perry Police Department lower level on Genoa Road S.

Richard Haldi will speak on "Ridgewood / 1919-1929." The business meeting will follow the presentation.

Stark Parks Summer Solstice Hike-a-Thon is Thursday

Start your summer by hiking on Thursday, the longest day of the year, at several Stark Parks locations. You can hike all day and follow the staff from site to site or pick which hikes you would like to attend.

Locations and times are:

6 to 8 a.m.: Quail Hollow (Manor House-13480 Congress Lake Ave., Lake Township) - 2.5 to 3 miles

9 to 10:30 a.m.: Nickel Plate Trail (Metzger Park, 1420 S. Nickel Plate Ave., Louisville) – 3 miles

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Hoover Trail (Washington Square, 1325 E. Maple St,. North Canton) – 3 miles

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: West Branch Trail (Gatehouse, 1305 Stadium Park Drive NW, Canton) – 3 miles

3:30 to 5 p.m.: Sippo Lake Park (Marina Parking, 5300 Tyner St. NW, Perry Township) 3.5 to 4 miles

6 to 7 p.m.: Petros Lake Park (Perry Drive Long Parking Lot, 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton) 2.5 to 3 miles

8 to 9 p.m.: Towpath (Craig Pittman Trailhead-8218 Hudson Drive SW, Navarre) 1.5 to 2.5 miles

