Stark Bites: Benders opens for Saturday lunch in Canton

Bender's Tavern in Canton open for Saturday lunch

Bender’s Tavern, 137 Court Ave. SW in Canton, has served up some exciting news. Canton’s oldest restaurant, in operation since 1902, is open Saturdays for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Saturday lunch is an opportunity to start your weekend early and enjoy brunch specials and the restaurant's classic lunch menu as well as mimosas, Bloody Marys, bellinis and more.

Bender's Tavern in downtown Canton is now open for Saturday lunch.

The Clever Cookie and Creamery in Minerva is now a storefront

The Clever Cookie and Creamery, formerly a cottage bakery, is now a storefront shop. The new location, 101 E. Line St. in Minerva, offers cookies, cakes, pies, ice cream, fresh breads, cinnamon rolls, pepperoni rolls and more.

Just one of the many decorated cookies available for purchase or order at the newly opened The Clever Cookie and Creamery in Minerva.

According to owner Jennifer Jackson, all items are made in-house, including sundae toppings and sandwich items.

The new location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday. For additional information, call 330-868-3100.

