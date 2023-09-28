Starbucks' Winter Menu Just Leaked And It's Already Starting Drama

We hope you've had your fill of pumpkin spice already, because someone just leaked Starbucks'winter menu, and people are shocked. Just like in past years, the menu has a few returning drinks as well as at least two brand new items.

Prepare for a deliciously spicy kick to your tastebuds because the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai (available iced and hot) will be one of the new menu drinks this winter. The Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop is another new treat rumored to hit Starbucks menus on November 2. This is all according to @markie_devo on Instagram, who thanked a Starbucks baristas for leaking images of the winter menu.

Among the drinks returning to the winter menu are the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte. You'll be able to once again snack on the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Cranberry Bliss Bar.

One user on Instagram summed up the excitement of many, writing, "Gingerbread is coming back and that’s all I care about."

Although there's lots of anticipation about the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, a number of people have expressed concern over whether the drink will be made using a gingerbread syrup or gingerbread chai concentrate. The latter would likely stop people from being able to customize other drinks with gingerbread syrup.

"Are there any baristas here who can actually confirm gingerbread SYRUP is returning and therefore a gingerbread latte or gingerbread in your iced coffee can be possible? I’m worried it’ll be some sort of gingerbread chai concentrate which would eff everything up! I neeeeeed my gb latte," said one user in the comments.

If you remember, Starbucks used to have a Gingerbread Latte on their menu, so there is some hope. "I swear If they don’t bring back that beautiful gingerbread latte this year…" another fan wrote.



However, a Starbucks employee said gingerbread is, in fact, not coming back this year. "As a current partner (and shift supervisor) for Starbucks, Gingerbread Syrup is not coming back as it was retired in U.S. Stores back in 2019," they wrote in the comments.

As expected, there are other people who still have their fingers crossed for the return of other festive favorites.

"They need to bring back the eggnog latte," read one comment.

"It’s not the holidays without peppermint," another person wrote.



Are there any Starbucks drinks that you hope return this winter?

