Starbucks is offering half off drinks every Thursday for the rest of the year

This holiday season, Starbucks is in a giving mood.

Every Thursday in December, Starbucks Rewards members can put a little more “yay” in their day with 50% off any drink from 12 to 6 p.m. local time at participating stores.

The offer applies to drinks prepared by baristas — aka “handcrafted drinks” — including coffee and tea, on the following dates:

Dec. 14

Dec. 21

Dec. 28

Customers can find the “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it at checkout on the app or at the register.

The deal is limited to one drink per member and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. It is available exclusively in its app — not through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash.

50% off drinks? Yay! (Starbucks)

What is a handcrafted drink?

A handcrafted drink is any drink handmade by your local Starbucks baristas — such as the new Merry Mint White Mocha, Frappuccinos, coffee and tea — all of which Starbucks says are part of the deal.

The offer is limited to one drink per member and excludes bottled and canned beverages, as well as alcohol. All standard menu sizes are eligible for the offer.

Starbucks’ Merry Mint White Mocha

On Dec. 13, Starbucks introduced a brand-new holiday drink: the Merry Mint White Mocha, which features Starbucks Signature espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice, topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls.

Starbucks’ four new holiday cold foams

If, like Elsa from “Frozen,” the cold never bothered you anyway, and you enjoy iced coffee even in the winter, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Starbucks recently introduced four new holiday cold foams (like the one featured in the new Merry Mint White Mocha).

These cold foams combine the flavors of Starbucks’ holiday beverages with its signature vanilla sweet cream to top off any drink.

Starbucks customers can add any of the following new cold foam flavors as a customization to any cold beverage for an additional charge for a limited time during the holiday season, while supplies last:

Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam: Peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam: Sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam: Flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam: Caramel brulée sauce blended with vanilla sweet cream.

Starbucks is giving away free hot chocolate on the weekends

On Saturdays and Sundays in December, you can get a free short (8-ounce) hot chocolate when you order any handcrafted drink, including coffee and tea, at Starbucks. The deal is limited to one free beverage per purchase order and available exclusively available for in-store and drive-thru orders — not orders placed through the Starbucks app.

Here are all the dates the deal is available: Dec. 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Starbucks’ red cups and holiday menu

Aside from bringing back the aforementioned drinks that the new cold foams were inspired by, Starbucks introduced a new holiday drink on Nov. 2: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, which features notes of gingerbread, a blend of chai spices and oat milk. For those who prefer to hold onto something warm while walking through a winter wonderland, the drink is also available hot.

Holiday Starbucks food (Courtesy Starbucks)

Starbucks’ much-anticipated red cups arrived on the same day, featuring an unexpected color: magenta, which the chain describes as “mood-boosting.” Under the theme “Share the Joy,” the cups feature mod, vibrant and dynamic designs.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com