Starbucks now allows customers to bring their own cups for drive-thru and mobile orders

Trying to be more sustainable in 2024? Then Starbucks can help you out with your New Year’s resolution.

On Jan. 3, the chain revealed it will allow customers to bring their own reusable cups for mobile and drive-thru orders starting immediately.

Ready to grab your favorite cup and head out for your morning jolt of java? Here’s everything you need to know before you leave the house.

Clean, reusable cups are now accepted at stores in the U.S. and Canada for all orders

If you’re a Starbucks diehard, you likely know that the chain started letting customers use personal cups for in-store orders back in the ’80s. But this announcement marks the company’s latest effort to reduce waste.

“Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order,” Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said in a press release.

Before you roll up to your local store with a reusable cup in tow, here’s some info on which stores are participating in this new initiative as of Jan. 3:

You can use your clean, reusable cup at company-operated stores and select licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada for in-store, mobile and drive-thru orders.

Starbucks cafés that are located in other stores — like Target, for example — may or may not allow the use of personal cups, so it’s best to check with your go-to location.

Of course, make sure to clean your cup beforehand because dirty cups aren’t allowed.

You’ll get a discount for bringing your reusable cup

When you order a beverage using a clean, personal cup at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get a 10-cent discount on your order. Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. will also score 25 bonus stars (up to three times a day).

The offer is valid on all Starbucks beverages (hot, iced and blended).

How to order with a personal cup

With three ways to order using a personal cup, here’s what you need to know ahead of time:

In store: Present your personal cup to the barista while you’re ordering. If you’re staying for a while, most stores will also let you use one of their reusable ceramic or glass cups.

Drive-thru: While ordering, let the barista know you have your own reusable cup then hand it over to them at the pickup window via a contactless vessel. You’ll get your drink back the same way.

Starbucks app: Select the “customization” button in the app and select “personal cup” then proceed to order as you normally would. When in store, head over to the pickup area and give the barista your clean cup without the lid. They’ll give it back to you in a contactless vessel.

You can order any size drink and baristas will make it using new technology that helps measure beverages.

Starbucks just unveiled its new winter menu

The chain just rolled out its winter menu, which includes the following new items and returning favorites:

Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (new)

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich

Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes (new)

Vanilla Bean Custard Danish (new)

Seasonal whole-bean coffees

This article was originally published on TODAY.com