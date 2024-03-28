Starbucks Is Launching 3 New Canned Cold Brews In Creamy, Cafe-Inspired Flavors

While cold brew isn't the hardest coffee order to replicate at home, getting your Starbucks fix is about to get a whole lot easier. The coffee retailer is launching three new canned cold brews in ready-to-drink cans, which are now available in grocery stores across the U.S., per info shared with Mashed.

When Starbucks introduced cold brew to its menu in 2016, it quickly became a top seller. Customers could order the beverage blended with vanilla, caramel, or chocolate and top it with either sweet cream or the chain's fluffy cold foam (which you can make at home with a French press plunger, by the way). Now, Starbucks is unveiling a new line of ready-to-drink canned coffee beverages, including three fan-favorite cold brew flavors: Chocolate Cream, Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Salted Caramel Cream. Each 11-ounce can has a suggested retail price of $3.59.

Since many folks prefer to have their morning coffee at home, Starbucks is also adding two new flavors to its Multi-serve Cold Brew roster. The 40-ounce bottles of coffee are now being offered in Caramel Cream and a new non-dairy option, Oatmilk Brown Sugar.

Starbucks Is Expanding Its Bottled, Dairy-Free Lineup

Say what you want about Starbucks, but no one can say it doesn't listen to its fans. In addition to its new ready-to-drink cold brew flavors, and to accommodate the increasing number of people switching to plant-based diets, the chain is adding two new non-dairy bottled Frappuccinos to its lineup: Caramel Waffle Cookie Oatmilk Frappuccino and Dark Chocolate Brownie Oatmilk Frappuccino.

Of course, pre-packaged Starbucks drinks are hardly a new concept — in fact, we've already ranked all of its existing bottled and canned offerings. But even the tried-and-true TripleShot Energy and DoubleShot Energy drinks will be getting a glow-up with brand-new packaging.

This massive marketing effort was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Starbucks and PepsiCo's North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), a 1994 agreement that helped Starbucks' coffee make its way onto grocery store shelves. One of the first coffee drinks PepsiCo helped Starbucks bottle and distribute was its beloved Frappuccino back in 1996.

