Starbucks introduces value meals with new 'Pairings Menu'

Value menus are seeing a resurgent in the fast food space - and Starbucks has decided to get in on the competition for the lowest prices.

The coffee chain has introduced its own value menu of sorts, called the "Pairings Menu," with a handful of bundling options for Starbucks customers.

The new Starbucks Pairings Menu offers customers bundles for $5 to $7, depending on what they fancy pairing with their coffee.

Breakfast sandwiches and iced coffees are also available as part of the bundle.

Starbucks Pairing Menu options

The pairing menu options allow customers to add either a croissant or breakfast sandwich to their tall basic beverage as follows:

Tall drink with croissant, $5: Get any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and add a butter croissant for $5.

Tall drink with breakfast sandwich, $6-7: Get any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and add a breakfast sandwich for $6 or $7 depending on the sandwich.

For $6, sandwich choices include the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich, and the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich.

For $7, the sandwich can be upgraded to a Double Smoked Bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich.

Customers can also upgrade the size of their drink or customize it for a fee.

Value menus make a return

Value meals, promotions and freebies have been the name of the game for several fast food and fast-casual chains as of late as they vie for customer attention and dollars.

Recently, Wendy's announced a $3 breakfast combo, which includes an English muffin sandwich with egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage, and a side of seasoned potatoes. This is on top of weekly free chicken nugget deals through the Wendy's app and limited promotions, like a one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from May 28 through June 2 for National Hamburger Day.

McDonald's has also promised a reduction in prices and expressed interest in exploring more ways to win customers back, which includes $5 meal deals and freebies.

Burger King rushed to beat McDonald's to the punch, announcing its own $5 meal deal set to arrive this month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks' new 'Pairing Menu' lets customers bundle drinks and food