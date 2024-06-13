Starbucks introduces value meals with new 'Pairings Menu'
Value menus are seeing a resurgent in the fast food space - and Starbucks has decided to get in on the competition for the lowest prices.
The coffee chain has introduced its own value menu of sorts, called the "Pairings Menu," with a handful of bundling options for Starbucks customers.
The new Starbucks Pairings Menu offers customers bundles for $5 to $7, depending on what they fancy pairing with their coffee.
Starbucks Pairing Menu options
The pairing menu options allow customers to add either a croissant or breakfast sandwich to their tall basic beverage as follows:
Tall drink with croissant, $5: Get any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and add a butter croissant for $5.
Tall drink with breakfast sandwich, $6-7: Get any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and add a breakfast sandwich for $6 or $7 depending on the sandwich.
For $6, sandwich choices include the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich, and the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich.
For $7, the sandwich can be upgraded to a Double Smoked Bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich.
Customers can also upgrade the size of their drink or customize it for a fee.
Value menus make a return
Value meals, promotions and freebies have been the name of the game for several fast food and fast-casual chains as of late as they vie for customer attention and dollars.
Recently, Wendy's announced a $3 breakfast combo, which includes an English muffin sandwich with egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage, and a side of seasoned potatoes. This is on top of weekly free chicken nugget deals through the Wendy's app and limited promotions, like a one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from May 28 through June 2 for National Hamburger Day.
McDonald's has also promised a reduction in prices and expressed interest in exploring more ways to win customers back, which includes $5 meal deals and freebies.
Burger King rushed to beat McDonald's to the punch, announcing its own $5 meal deal set to arrive this month.
