'Star Trek' captain, brides, birdwatchers, anglers drawn to unique riverside restaurant

Blink and you might miss it: A big straw-bale building hugging Highway 299 in the Trinity County wilderness.

That's why 12 years ago, owners Julia and Don Ellis painted it yellow and put the name Strawhouse Resorts and Cafe in big letters on the side of the building which is perched on the banks of the Trinity River.

The resort's cafe is a coffee and meal stop staple for North State vacationers driving to and from the Pacific Coast, as well as dining for overnight guests at their resort. Customers include hikers, anglers, birdwatchers, newlyweds and people just wanting peace and quiet.

From time to time, even a "Star Trek" captain beams in — more on that below.

The business' secluded location attracts famous people who want to get away from crowds, said Julia Ellis. The cafe and overnite lodging complex is 20 miles west of Weaverville and 63 miles west of Redding.

She said their favorite repeat guest has been "Star Trek: Enterprise" and "Quantum Leap" television actor Scott Bakula." Said Ellis: "He truly is a genuinely nice guy."

Dishes you'll find

The cafe's house dishes include the Trinity — a bagel served with avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic reduction and lemon pepper ($9) and the hummus veggie — hummus made on site with vegetables pickled on site, avocado, cucumber and goat cheese and served on ciabatta bread, according to the menu.

Best sellers are the classic BLT (13$) and the Breakfast Sammy ($7) with baked organic eggs, cheddar cheese and house sauce, Ellis said.

The Strawhouse Cafe serves up wood-fired pizzas from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays to Sundays, April to October, at its resort on the Trinity River along Highway 299 in Trinity County.

The cafe also serves bagels, sandwiches, pastries and other breakfast and lunch fare ($7-$13) daily with coffee brewed from organically-grown beans that Don Ellis roasts on site, she said. Buy a bag of the cafe's coffee and the couple say they will donate $3 of the proceeds to the Downriver Volunteer Fire Department.

Dine between noon and 6 p.m. on a Friday, or over a weekend, for a special treat: The cafe’s 12-inch wood-fired pizzas ($19 to $25). Combinations include a smoked tri-tip pizza ($23) with mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheese and chipotle sauce, according to the Strawhouse menu.

While you wait for your meal and coffee, browse jewelry, artwork and other items crafted in the North State that are sold in the cafe's shop.

The Strawhouse Cafe's bright yellow building stands between Highway 299 and the Trinity River in Big Flat, Trinity County.

What also makes the cafe special is its outdoor seating space: A 2,000-square-foot patio behind the building that overlooks the Trinity River. The area is enclosed in winter and open to the air in summer, Ellis said, with trees and a partial roof keeping diners cool in the summer.

The patio is a great place to see eagles, hummingbirds, deer, otter, waterfowl and other wildlife. Occasionally, guests will spot a bear strolling on the opposite side of the river, Ellis said.

The resort's overnight accommodations include four tiny homes, two houses, two studio rooms and a 30-foot yurt tent. The cost is $125 to $350 per night, depending on the season. The Creekside Cottage and Suncrest House are pet friendly, according to Ellis.

The resort also hosts weddings, receptions and other gatherings. Packages start at $4,000. Go to strawhouseresorts.com for more information.

Trinity County cafe part of God’s plan for him, owner says

Don Ellis had no plans to run a resort and cafe in the Trinity County wilderness, he said.

The Southern California youth played beach volleyball while nursing dreams of being an oceanographer. He wanted to "sail around the world taking underwater photographs,” he said.

But he opted to go into business and opened a carpet and upholstery cleaning company.

Strawhouse Cafe owners Julia and Don Ellis.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Thirteen years later, “I heard the Lord call me away. Trinity County is where I landed and I love it here,” he said.

Many people thought it “silly” to build a resort in Big Flat, a town with 38 residents, Don Ellis said.

By comparison, Junction City — the nearest city, located 12 miles away — is a bustling metropolis, with its population of 1,195. Big Flat uses Junction City's ZIP Code, but “we do get our mail delivered here daily,” said Julia Ellis.

Ignoring the naysayers, Don Ellis started construction on the straw bale building in 1998. “I would get the big bad wolf thing quite a bit” from visitors, he said.

The Strawhouse Cafe serves up wood-fired pizzas from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays to Sundays, April to October, at its resort on the Trinity River along Highway 299 in Trinity County.

The cafe opened in May 2001.

Several years after opening, Don Ellis crossed paths with a customer who was also a Trinity County resident born in Southern California. “We met over the counter at the cafe. We were married here at the resort by the river in September 2009,” Julia Ellis said.

'Big Flat is where it's at'

Strawhouse is a labor of love for the couple, she said. “We both have different strengths and weaknesses, so we balance each other out well.”

The Strawhouse Cafe's bright yellow building stands between Highway 299 and the Trinity River in Big Flat, Trinity County.

While the resort does a thriving business now, it took about 10 years for Strawhouse “get on the map,” Julia Ellis said.

Concerned the terracotta color wasn’t getting motorists’ attention, the couple painted the building bright yellow in 2012.

When callers ask how to find Strawhouse, Julia Ellis said she tells them to take Highway 299, slow down when they see signs for Big Flat and then look for the “big yellow building on the river's side of the highway. Our motto is: ‘Big Flat is where it’s at.’”

The Strawhouse Cafe's bright yellow building stands between Highway 299 and the Trinity River in Big Flat, Trinity County.

If you go: Strawhouse Resorts and Cafe

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Pizza served from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays between April and October. The cafe is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Address: 31301 Highway 299, Junction City, near Big Flat

Price range: $7 to $25

Website: Strawhouseresorts.com

Contact: 530-623-1990

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 'Big Flat is where it's at.' Destination cafe, resort on Trinity River