These All-Star Keratin Shampoos Will Help You Fight Frizz, Breakage, And Damage

Struggling with stubborn frizz and dull, damaged strands? Adding a keratin shampoo to your haircare routine might just be the solution. Much like in-salon keratin treatments, shampoos enriched with the vital protein can help to smooth frizz, repair damage, and mend breakage and split ends. Additionally, keratin shampoos can aid in actually preventing these issues, so the hair stays healthy and resilient. For this reason, they’re especially ideal for anyone with dry, brittle strands that are prone to breakage, split ends, and frizz as they can help to restore the hair’s health. The best part? You don’t have to visit a salon to reap the benefits.

Meet the experts: Ona Diaz-Santin is a hairstylist and owner of 5 Salon & Spa in New Jersey. Jennifer Korab is a hairstylist and owner of Renaissance Salon & Spa in New Jersey. Rachel Bodt is a hairstylist and owner of Homecoming Salon in New York City.

Naturally, hairstylists know best, so we tapped a few pros to find out their favorite keratin-infused shampoos and why they’re worth investing in.

Here, find 14 expert-approved options, all designed to smooth, repair, and make hair look its best despite the daily damage it gets exposed to.

Anti-Frizz Shampoo

This nutrient-packed formula from Brazilian Blowout is a must-have for New Jersey-based hairstylist Jennifer Korab, especially when treating anyone with damaged hair.

“It’s a sulfate-free formula that thoroughly cleanses the hair and is optimal for those with a keratin or Brazilian straightening treatment,” she says. “It’s specially formulated to not only extend the life of your treatment, but also helps get rid of impurities without removing your treatment.” Pair it with the complementary conditioner for seriously top-notch results.

Rave review: "Worth every penny! Makes my [Brazilian Blowout] treatment last so much longer too."

Keratin Protein Smoothing Shampoo

This powerful frizz-fighting formula from Hask combines hydrolyzed keratin with jojoba oil, glycerin, and sesame seed oil to deeply nourish, condition, and smooth dehydrated strands. It aids in detangling, softening, and renewing shine for noticeably healthier-looking strands.

Rave review: "This shampoo smells wonderful and helps decrease the amount of time I have to straighten my hair. Makes my hair look and feel smooth."

Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo

Ideal for anyone struggling with hair loss due to breakage, this keratin-laden formula also contains biotin and collagen amino acids to boost its efficacy. With just one wash, it leaves hair stronger, shinier, and more manageable, and with consistent use, you’ll notice thicker-looking hair that’s healthier and more resilient.

Rave review: "This shampoo was just what I needed during the hot, muggy South Carolina beach summer. My hair has never looked as good as it does now. Smooth, no frizz, sleek, and stronger than ever!"

Keratin Smooth Shampoo

“This smoothing shampoo turns dry strands into sleek, smooth, frizz-defying hair for 72 hours,” says Korab of this drugstore gem. It’s made with the brand’s patented keratin smooth system and pro style technology, which features ceramides and amino acids to strengthen hair and make it more manageable. It also comes in a massive 28 oz bottle, which will get you through a ton of washes.

Rave review: "This shampoo leaves my hair feeling stronger and more resilient. I experienced less frizziness with use. I found that this helped repair the damage and breakage in my hair very effectively."

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

Recommended by hairstylist Ona Diaz-Santin, this award-winning formula uses a vegan form of keratin along with plant-based phytoactives to help minimize shedding and boost hair’s thickness. Specifically designed for thinning hair, it’s an especially great option for anyone struggling with increased shedding, breakage, and hair damaged from coloring.

Rave review: " I’ve been using it consistently for almost two years and have noticed a difference in my hair. It’s shinier, looks fuller, and less shedding."

Miracle Shampoo Plus Keratin

Another favorite of Diaz-Santin’s, this keratin-infused, color-safe cleanser improves hair’s elasticity, leading to stronger and shinier strands. It’s especially ideal for dry, damaged hair and in addition to keratin, also contains panthenol, a dermatologist-beloved form of vitamin B that helps to nourish and restore hydration.

Rave review: "My hair is very fine and falls out quickly. This product works well, giving me some volume and healthier looking hair."

Organic & Botanic Keratin Shampoo

This wallet-friendly clarifying formula recommended by Diaz-Santin is made with few ingredients, all of which are vegan and designed to cleanse the scalp and hair without stripping it of moisture. It contains hydrolyzed keratin, along with panthenol and aloe vera leaf juice to help soothe sensitive scalps and create an optimal environment for growth. It also aids in boosting shine and minimizing the negative effects of heat damage and chemical treatments.

Keratin Healing Oil Lustrous Shampoo

This powerhouse cleanser not only contains strand-strengthening keratin, but also a slew of additional hero ingredients to help boost its effects and the overall results. The formula features abyssinian flower oil for added shine and softness, antioxidant-rich acai fruit oil, coffee seed oil for natural UV protection, and natural ceramides to improve hair’s flexibility. After just one wash, hair looks fuller, shinier, and markedly healthier overall.

Rave review: "Works great for dry hair [and] softens it. Leaves a nice shine, and works against super frizzy hair that's thick like mine."

Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo

This luxurious, sulfate-free formula from Kérastase is specifically designed to smooth hair and leave strands looking significantly healthier after just one wash. “It foams easily, cleanses hair well, and leaves hair soft and silky while reducing frizz,” Korab says of why she loves it. “Plus it’s suitable for all hair types.”

It’s ideal for all hair types, but especially anyone with dry, damaged, or extremely coarse hair that needs extra nourishment.

Rave review: "I've never had my hair feel so soft and smooth after using a shampoo...I'm just amazed that this shampoo was not only great at cleansing but also conditioning. I'm pretty sure I found my shampoo soulmate."

Keratin Color Care Shampoo

“If you have colored hair as well as a keratin treatment, this is the product for you,” Korab says matter-of-factly. “This shampoo will help extend the life of your color and keratin treatment, while gently cleansing to avoid stripping your hair and restoring strength and shine.”

In addition to hydrolyzed keratin, it also contains hydrolyzed soy and wheat proteins for added strengthening, as well as panthenol for extra hydration.

Rave review: "This is a product I’ve used for years—it holds your color and strengthens your hair."

Recovery Shampoo

New York City-based salon owner Rachel Bodt raves about this keratin-enriched formula from Virtue. “It’s by far one of the best shampoos on the market for repairing damage and restoring hair back to a balanced state,” she says.

It features the brand’s patented Alpha Keratin 60ku to help restore and strengthen damaged strands, along with an MVP blend of baobab seed oil, hydrolyzed quinoa, and vitamin-C rich grapefruit extract.

Rave review: "I have coarse curly hair. After shampooing my hair with Virtue, it is not as rough to the touch. I used tons of shampoos throughout the years, and this one delivers good results."

All Soft Argan Oil Shampoo

This argan oil-infused formula radically increases hair’s smoothness, softness, and shine with just one wash. Additionally, it aids in detangling to reduce breakage and shedding while making the hair overall more manageable. On top of argan oil, it also contains soy protein for added strengthening benefits.

Rave review: "I’m pretty sure I’ll be using Redken products for the rest of my life. My hair is healthier, softer, curls better, and I get so many compliments on how my hair looks and smells."

Organix Anti-Breakage Keratin Oil Shampoo

Pretty hot pink bottle aside, this keratin-packed cleanser from OGX works to smooth frizz, strengthen brittle strands, and prevent breakage while leaving hair shiny and healthy-looking. The sulfate-free formula also contains argan oil to deeply nourish and condition dry, frizzy hair.

Rave review: "After using this shampoo and conditioner, my hair became soft and shiny. This shampoo is AMAZING!!!!! My shedding has also stopped and this smells wonderful!!"

Global Keratin Moisturizing Shampoo

This ultra-moisturizing formula from GK HAIR works its magic with an innovative keratin blend known as JUVEXIN, which strengthens hair, making it less prone to breakage, split ends, and thinning. It’s ideal for all hair types—from fine to coily—and also features natural seed oils and plant extracts for extra hydration and damage protection.



Rave review: "This product smells amazing and is very gentle on my hair. My keratin stays in tact up to 6 months and it conditions my hair leaving it clean shiny without frizz."

How we chose the best keratin shampoos

For the past few months, Women’s Health editors, including writer Kaleigh Fasanella, have been researching the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated keratin shampoos. Our team consulted with hairstylists Ona Diaz-Santin, Jennifer Korab, and Rachel Bodt for this story.

What is a keratin shampoo?

According to Diaz-Santin, keratin shampoos are exactly what they sound like: hair cleansers that contain keratin, a protein naturally found in hair.

“These shampoos are designed to strengthen and repair damaged hair by replenishing the protein lost due to various factors such as heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental damage,” she says. “Keratin shampoos work by coating the hair shaft with a protective layer of keratin, which helps to smooth the cuticles, reduce frizz, and improve overall hair texture.”

These are suitable for all hair types, but are especially great for anyone with dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair, as they can help restore moisture, elasticity, and shine.

What's the difference between a keratin shampoo and a regular shampoo?

“The main difference lies in the specific focus of keratin shampoos on repairing, strengthening, and improving the overall condition of damaged hair,” says Diaz-Santin. “While traditional shampoos primarily focus on cleansing and maintaining general hair health.”

What to look for in a keratin shampoo

This will ultimately depend on what exactly you’re looking to get from your shampoo. For instance, if you’re looking for added shine and help with reducing breakage, you should look for a formula that contains not only keratin but additional nourishing and shine-enhancing ingredients, such as oils, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid. Additionally, look for formulas that contain hydrolyzed keratin, as it’s specially designed to penetrate the hair cuticle.

With that said, some brands contain their own patented or patent-pending keratin “complexes,” which include their own technology and ingredient blends. When in doubt, ask your personal stylist what they recommend since they’re most familiar with your hair type and needs.

Shop other haircare products we love

