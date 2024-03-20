Stanley’s next Target collaboration is coming to stores soon

As if we needed an excuse to buy a new Stanley tumbler, the trendy company is adding more flair to the fold, helping fans stay hydrated in style.

Stanley has announced a new collection set to hit Target stores starting March 24. If Stanley's latest drop is anything like past Target releases — where customers stood in long lines and even slept outside Target locations — fans better pack their camping gear.

In addition to the Sunshine Vibes Collection coming March 24, there are two other drops in Stanley’s repertoire — the Patio Party Collection and the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection — that Stanley stans could soon go gaga over.

Sunshine Vibes Collection

IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers. (STANLEY)

Up first is the new Target-exclusive Sunshine Vibes Collection, which has “playful hues and designs with colorful pops,” according to the 101-year-old company, inspired by the coming sun and sand of the summer season. The Sunshine Vibes collection will be available exclusively in Target stores on March 24 and online on the Target website on March 27.

In addition to new colorways of the TikTok-friendly 40-ounce tumblers, there are smaller tumblers and bottles in the collection. Here’s what the Sunshine Vibes Collection includes:

IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler ($30, $35): With a built-in flip straw and a carry handle, these tumblers are available in two sizes: 20-ounces or 30-ounces. Colors include Poppy, Aquamarine, Marigold and Cobalt.

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ($45): The 40-ounce tumbler that launched a thousand ships. Colors include Amethyst, Sunshine, Aquamarine and Summer Plaid, which is a white base with a colorful design superimposed on top.

All Day Slim Bottle ($30): This new, 20-ounce bottle comes in Amethyst Stripe, Summer Plaid, Sunshine Stripe and Cobalt Stripe colorways.

Patio Party Collection

The Patio Party Collection. (STANLEY)

This cookout-ready collection is launching exclusively in Target stores on March 24 and online on the Target website on March 27. This latest collection includes the debut of Stanley’s latest invention, the All Occasions Can Chiller, which is meant for keeping beer, seltzer or soda ice-cold for hours:

All Occasions Can Chiller, Standard ($20): This all-new product can hold 12-ounces of liquid and comes in two hues: Sunshine and Cobalt.

All Occasions Can Chiller, Slim ($20): A slim version of Stanley's newest product, this 12-ounce chiller is available in Cobalt, Amethyst and Summer Plaid colors.

Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set ($40): Choose between two colorways — Stainless Steel Sunshine and Stainless Steel — from this duo.

Stay Chill Pitcher ($55): The Stay Chill Pitcher can hold a whopping 64-ounces of liquid and comes in Sunshine and Frost hues.

Stay Chill Stacking Pint ($20): This pint-sized product has a capacity of 16-ounces. Choose between four colorways: Sunshine, Aqua Stripe, Amethyst Stripe and Cobalt.

Everyday Go Tumbler ($20): The 10-ounce Everyday Go Tumbler comes in Sunshine, Amethyst and Aqua colorways.

Pre-Party Flask ($45): For easy drinking, grab this 8-ounce flask, which is sold in two colorful options: Cobalt and Summer Plaid.

Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler ($80): The 16-quart Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler is available in three different colorways: Azure, Pomelo and Lilac.

Fast Flow Water Jug ($55): Feeling thirsty? This 2-gallon Fast Flow Water Jug comes in Azure, Pomelo and Lilac colors.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection. (STANLEY)

The classic Stanley lunch box design is returning in two colors — Soft Blue Color Block and Marine Blue. The 10-quart lunch box, which will cost $55, is available under the Chip and Joanna Gaines line Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target stores on April 7.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com