Stanley is releasing 8 new colors of its famous tumbler today — here's where to get them

It seems like every time Stanley releases new colors of its big tumbler, pandemonium ensues. In early January, when the brand rolled out special red and pink versions for Valentine's Day at Target, people were camping out in the parking lot and clamoring for the cups like it was Black Friday. So get ready: Stanley's famous Adventure Quencher debuts in eight new colors today.

The lineup: Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Fuchsia, Tiger Lily and Pomelo. They're available on Stanley's website (listed under "all" colors on the Adventure Quencher's product page), on Dick's Sporting Goods and other stores where Stanley is sold. (Pro tip: If they're already sold out on Stanley, Dick's Sporting Goods usually still has them in stock.)

If the color you're eyeing sells out, there's no need to panic. The brand shared in a TikTok post that the new colors are part of its 2024 Annual Color Palette, so it plans to restock them all year long.

Nonetheless, if you’re a Stanley cup devotee, you know you have to add one of these new colors to your cart right away. If you’re new to the craze, people love the recycled stainless steel cups for a few reasons: They have a handle that makes them easy to carry, a straw that locks into place, and they fit into most car cupholders despite their considerable size. Plus, they keep drinks cold (or hot) for hours, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation.

"This cup is definitely worth the hype. It does the job and keeps the water nice and cold," wrote one of the 3,700-plus five-star reviewers on Stanley's website.

"I would definitely recommend the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler," shared another satisfied shopper. "The one thing I like about it is it keeps my water cold all day and I don't have to worry about refilling it or having to add ice ... I have no dislikes about this product. Very satisfied."

"I love my Stanley — holds ice longer than my Yeti!" wrote another fan.

Of course, you may have heard earlier this month that people on social media started calling out Stanley and its cups for containing lead. According to the brand's website, that's true — but you shouldn't worry. Stanley says it uses "an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products" and that "the sealing material includes some lead." However, this area is totally covered with a layer of stainless steel.

The New York Times spoke to Jack Caravanos, a professor of public health at New York University who studies lead. After testing three Stanley cup models of different sizes, he concluded that the cups were safe. "I did not find lead — sort of superficial lead on the surface — in any part of the cup," Caravanos said.

He even tried to deconstruct the bottom of the cup, where Stanley says the lead is contained. "I tried repeatedly to pry open the bottom cap with various tools and failed," he said. "Perhaps the lead is being used to seal the cap closed. In any case, it should further assure the public that lead material is very unlikely to ever be released from the cup and be made available for ingestion."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.