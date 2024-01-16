Stanley is releasing 5 new pastel colors for spring today — here's where you can get them online

Let's get straight to the point: Stanley is releasing new colors for its 40-ounce tumblers today, and they're a range of pretty pastels. By now, you probably know that whenever Stanley releases new colors, it’s kind of a big deal.

Did you see the videos of people fighting for the brand’s Target-exclusive colors this month? Hey, maybe you were even one of the people waiting in line. Well, today you can skip the lines and all the madness, because Stanley is releasing its newest colors online, and we’re sharing when and where you can get them.

Here's where to get the Stanley Clean Slate collection

Stanley’s new Clean Slate collection features pretty pastel colors: light blue, light green, light pink and two mixed watercolor cups. The collection already launched on Stanley's website — and no surprise, it's already sold out. But the line is also launching online at Dick's Sporting Goods at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday. So you still have another chance to score one for yourself.

Of course, the colorful cups are bound to sell out, so if you want one, buy one ASAP. I predict these tumblers will go as fast as Taylor Swift’s concert tickets!

In fact, some people are especially excited about the watercolor cups because they look like Swift’s Lover album cover, especially the "warm serene brushstrokes" cup. It features a range of pink, yellow, orange and light green.

Stanley and Taylor Swift fans alike will love this watercolor tumbler. (Dick's Sporting Goods)

Why do people love Stanley tumblers so much?

According to Stanley's website, the brand got its start in 1913, when Williams Stanley Jr. invented the all-steel vacuum flask. However, the brand's popular 40-ounce Adventure Quenchers first came out in 2016 and went viral on TikTok in 2020.

Fans of the 40-ounce tumblers love them because they're nearly indestructible. One woman even shared a now-viral video of her Stanley tumbler surviving a car fire. The clip shows her car in ashes, but her cup still sitting perfectly in the charred cup holder.

That said, people also love that Stanley's tumblers have a tapered base, so while they're arguably massive, they can still fit into most cup holders. They're also easy to carry and drink from thanks to their ergonomic comfort-grip handles and reusable straws.

More than 3,500 people on Stanley's website give these tumblers 5 out of 5 stars. One fan wrote: "It holds a lot of ice and it stays cold for a long time. I love the fact that I can get 40 ounces of water in it and it stays perfectly cold. I also like that it fits in my cup holders in my vehicles. This is my everyday cup."

"I tried one," explained another impressed customer. "Waiting for the hype to die down so I might be able to get a cute one too. It’s great! I never drank so much water before, I loved trying it."

The 40-ounce Adventure Quencher already comes in tons of colors, but collectors and avid fans always clamor for new releases. If you can get your hands on the Clean Slate collection, go for it! If you're too late, take a look below at a few more colors that are light, airy and perfect for spring.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, 40-Ounces, Rose Quartz This Rose Quartz color is a pretty pastel pink. On Stanley's website, you can also get it customized with your monogram, full name or a short phrase of your choice. $45 at Stanley