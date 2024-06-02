Will St. Joseph hop on the beekeeping buzz?

ST. JOSEPH — Hobby beekeeping is finding roots in communities across the country, with cities like New York and Milwaukee passing local beekeeping ordinances, and now St. Joseph is looking to join the list.

Councilmember Adam Scepaniak gauged his colleagues' interest in bringing forth a beekeeping ordinance at the May 28 city council working session. His idea was met with unanimous support, and an official ordinance is expected to go before the council in the coming months.

“We have heard from lots of residents wanting to put pen to paper on a bee ordinance allowing for the keeping of bees for some time now,” Scepaniak said. “Additionally, we have seen fervor for this echoed through our city's farmers market, and beekeeping ordinances have been implemented in eco-conscious cities with great success.”

Scepaniak said St. Joseph’s ordinance would come with restrictions and wouldn’t give hobby beekeepers free reign to have as many hives as they please. Other possible restrictions include where on the property hives can be located and property size requirements. Scepaniak suggested limiting the number of hobby hives to two.

Despite supporting the beekeeping idea, Councilmember Bob Loso expressed concerns about those with allergies and those worried about being stung. Councilmember Kelly Beniek said she’s allergic to bees and Loso’s concern didn’t worry her.

“I’m allergic, but I support bees,” Beniek said. “There’s bees everywhere, so I have EpiPens on me. It is what it is.”

“Not in my backyard”

Mayor Rick Schultz said residents may support the idea of a beekeeping ordinance but might not want it to happen in their own neighborhoods. He related the bee proposal to having chickens in an urban setting.

“It’ll be great and everyone is for it and then a bunch of people will come out and say, ‘Not in my backyard,’” Schultz said. “Just like how people want chickens for the eggs but not in their neighborhood.”

Wayne Rusch, a beekeeper at Rusch Farms LLC, said honey bees used by hobby beekeepers are unlikely to cause any harm or nuisance. The beekeeper said people often reach out to him to solve bee-related concerns, but he often discovers it’s a wasp rather than a honey bee.

Rusch said the key difference between a wasp and a honey bee is in their aggression levels. He said honey bees are rather peaceful creatures while wasps are the contrary.

“Wasps do not lose their stinger when they sting, so they can sting you multiple times,” Rusch said. “Yellowjacket wasps come out in summer and fall, and they’re really aggressive. You’ll find them bothering picnics and other outdoor activities. Wasps also have a more potent venom.”

In contrast, Rusch described the typical hobbyist honey bee to be rather docile. He doesn’t anticipate hives to significantly impact nearby residential properties. Rusch has a small bee farm and raises bees to sell to hobbyists, consisting of roughly 150 hives.

“They’re so calm that I work without having a beekeeping suit on,” Rusch said. “I very seldomly get stung, so having bees in an urban setting is not a big deal. Beekeepers also take extra precautions to make sure their bees aren't bothering people. Honey bees are not aggressive, so they’ll leave you alone.”

Rusch said one of the precautions taken is to have the hive entrance going upward. He said this will prevent bees from getting in the way and help eliminate a potential nuisance to neighbors.

What’s happening elsewhere

Many communities have beekeeping ordinances. Nearby Sauk Rapids currently allows up to six hives on a property, according to its code. A property with more than six hives is legally considered a public nuisance.

Not all Minnesota communities are as accommodating with beekeeping as Sauk Rapids, however. Some municipalities consider bees to be farm animals and require appropriate zoning or permits to allow bees. These municipalities include Golden Valley, Lauderdale and Hugo.

St. Cloud City Administrator Matthew Staehling said St. Cloud allows bee hives on private properties. He said hives are considered accessory structures, which would allow the city to establish property setbacks should an issue arise. Staehling said he is unaware of any conflicts occuring in St. Cloud related to beekeeping.

Minneapolis and St. Paul allow beekeeping with the proper permit.

Nearby Sartell considered a beekeeping ordinance in 2017, and while it initially had support, the proposal fell flat. Sartell’s city council voted against the ordinance despite recommendations for approval coming from city staff and the planning commission.

Sartell’s decision to reject its beekeeping ordinance was due to the inability to contain bees to one property and how that may impact neighbors who are allergic to bees.

The rejected Sartell ordinance required beekeepers to get a permit as well as follow restrictions. Restrictions included having a convenient water source within 25 feet of the hive, painting the hive’s exterior to prevent peeling, placing it within 10 feet from property lines and placing signage identifying the hive.

Nationwide beekeeping trend

Rusch told the St. Cloud Times that hobby beekeeping is skyrocketing in the United States. He said this is in part due to the save the bees movement garnering media attention, highlighting bees’ importance, considering 80% of wild flowering plants require a pollinator.

“The media is doing a good job informing people about bees,” Rusch said. “It shows bees in dire situations. Chemicals are sprayed on fields, and that’s detrimental to bees, so the more bees we can get out there, the better.”

Varroa mites also play a key role in bee population numbers declining, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The University of Minnesota Bee Lab website said the parasites “harm bees both by feeding on developing and adult bees (and) also by vectoring viruses while they feed.”

Beekeeping has made its way around the country in major destinations, such as New York City. New York passed its beekeeping ordinance in 2010, and landmarks like the Empire State Building have since joined in on the trend. Not only are major cities getting in on the hype, but celebrities are as well. Among these celebrities is Beyoncé, who told British Vogue in November 2020 that she owns two hives.

Putting the nationwide trend aside, Scepaniak is looking forward to the prospect of bringing his beekeeping ordinance before St. Joseph’s city council. He believes the trend will do well in the community - for its residents and the environment.

“Pollinators can help foster healthy gardens for those people with green thumbs in our city,” Scepaniak said. “It can create dialogue and education for children who are curious and inquisitive towards bee hives, honey and the multitude of products that can be made as a result of beekeeping. Honey bees are our friends; we want to ensure these pollinators continue to thrive and build up our ecosystem.”

