St. Johns County Public Library partners with Jacksonville CPAs for Youth Financial Education

The St. Johns County Public Library is offering young adults a valuable opportunity to master their finances through a comprehensive crash course on financial education. In collaboration with the Jacksonville Chapter of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA), the library is hosting workshops designed for people aged 15-20.

The program will cover critical topics including:

Saving & Budgeting

Credit Cards, Auto, & Educational Loans

How to Make Money Grow Over the Long Term

Risk Management: Insurance & Identity Protection

These sessions aim to equip young adults with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively and make informed decisions for their future.

Participants can attend the sessions at the following locations and times:

Bartram Trail Branch Library: Saturday, June 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 60 Davis Pond Blvd, Fruit Cove.

Main Branch Library: Saturday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1960 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine.

Lunch will be provided each day. Due to limited class sizes, advance registration is required. Interested individuals should contact the branch where they plan to attend to secure their spot.

This initiative represents a significant step in promoting financial literacy among young adults in the community, preparing them for a financially secure future.

