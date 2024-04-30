St. Augustine restaurant makes Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024’

A St. Augustine restaurant has been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024 in the country.

PK’s Roosevelt Room in St. Augustine came in at No. 24 on Yelp’s list, moving up from No. 41 on last year’s list.

Several Yelpers raved about the Hipster Toast and one said, “the cornbread base was a nice twist on typical avocado toast.”

PK’s Roosevelt Room is open every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can never go wrong with our ✨️Hipster Toast! Toasted cornbread, avocado spread, tomato, goat cheese, chopped bacon, toasted pecans, arugula, and a local poached egg. Posted by PK's Roosevelt Room on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Here are other Florida spots recognized on the list and where they ranked:

9. Psomi, Tampa

17. George Bistro + Bar, Pensacola

21. R House Wynwood, Miami

28. Crackings – Grayton Beach, Santa Rosa Beach

31. Rosie’s, Miami

48. Noble Crust, St. Petersburg

53. Se7en Bites, Orlando

73. Bistro Cafe, Miami

77. Java & Jam, Fort Lauderdale

CLICK HERE to see Yelp’s full list.

