St. Augustine motel named to USAToday’s Best Roadside Motel in America list for 3rd straight year

St. Augustine motel, The Local, was named number 6 on USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice for the third year in a row.

Leila and Adam Bedoian opened The Local in October 2021, and less than 6 months later, it landed the number one spot on the coveted “Best Roadside Motel” in America category in USAToday’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice.

The nostalgic motel did it again in 2022, and readers made it a 3-peat because The Local announced that it has been named to the 10Best Readers’ Choice list for the third year running.

“It’s sort of surreal, to be honest,” said Leila Bedoian. “Our goal was to build a strong foundation of elite customer service paired with visually interesting and beautiful spaces that evoke old Florida. We had a solid vision for this property, and it’s just so exciting that our visitors appreciate it. We also have to recognize all of the amazing partners, attractions, restaurants and other tourism professionals that help make St. Augustine a great place to live, work and play. We’re proud to be part of such a dynamic community!”

Originally built in the 1940s, back when roadside motels were the standard accommodation offered in the Sunshine State, The Local is currently a 21-room property renovated to feel like Old Florida. It features a retro inground pool, flamingo pink façade, kitschy palm frond wallpaper and seaside artwork, as well as the “Florida Room,” which functions as a hospitality suite, offering complimentary coffee and tea services.

While the property may feel old school, it offers modern rooms with nice amenities through digital experiences, like contactless check-in, digital keys and an interactive concierge app that helps guests discover the best events, attractions and dining. Other amenities include complimentary access to a locally-owned gym, convenient access to the beach and bicycle rentals with DRIFTERS Rentals.

