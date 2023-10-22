Squishmallows has an Advent calendar so run (don’t walk) to get one

So what if it’s not even Halloween yet? The holidays are right around the corner, and you’re going to be ready to start counting down to Christmas the minute you see this Squishmallows Advent calendar.

The Squishville by the Original Squishmallows Holiday Calendar is already available at both Walmart and Amazon, and we have a pretty good feeling it’s going to sell out well before the holidays. That means, if you want to get your hands on one of these adorable sets, you’d better get moving.

Each Advent calendar includes 24 mini, two-inch Squishmallows, plus a pop-up display you can use to show off all your new toys in the days leading up to (and after) the holidays.

As for what you’ll find when you start unboxing all the Squishmallows behind the doors? Stop reading now if you don’t like spoilers.

The Squishmallows inside the Advent calendar include a lot of classics, like Cam the Cat and Fifi the Fox. But they all have a holiday twist: winter-themed accessories like snow hats or holiday theming like candy cane swirls.

This is the first ever Squishmallows Advent calendar, so we’re sure it’ll include some fun surprises, too. And did we mention it’s almost definitely going to sell out — and soon? Yeah, that’s pretty much guaranteed. Squishmallows are one of the must-have gifts this season, and this calendar is going to be popular, too.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on one, you still have a few options. Amazon currently has a pack of eight Squishmallows plush ornaments if you want to make your Christmas tree a whole lot cuter. You can also still snag this adorable Squishmallow stocking to hang by your fireplace and fill with goodies come Christmas morning.

And if you’re not ready for Christmas Squishmallows just yet, there are still plenty of spooky Halloween themed ones — like Jack Skellington and Sally Squishmallows, which are even currently on sale.