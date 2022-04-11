My dog is obsessed with this squeakless toy, and I love it too

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your pup is going to love this squeak-less toy. (Photo: Amazon)

I love my dog more than I love most humans so of course, like many pup parents, I spoil the heck out of him. No matter how much I adore Rocco, I can't cope with the loud squeaky sound of plush toys — especially when I’m trying to read or work from home. So I set out to find a solution that would keep him happy and give me some peace and quiet. Enter the Hear Doggy Flatty Toy.

Luckily, my pup loves this quiet toy as much as I do. Amazon carries a bunch of cute Hear Doggy animals so I can continue adding to Rocco's growing collection.

starting at $13 at Amazon

Rocco is a three-year-old Morkie with the energy of a puppy, and if there’s one thing he loves more than cheese treats and cuddles, it’s his extensive collection of flat squeaky toys. When he's ready for playtime, the 9-pound fur ball trots over to his toy bin to grab a “flatty” for a round of fetch. Once he’s done zooming around and fetching, he loves to plop down on the couch and squeak for what feels like an eternity, proceeding to rip apart the toy to get to the sound-making bubble.

The stuffless-yet-plush toy is the perfect size for little dogs like Rocco and larger pups alike. And thanks to its unique “Chew Guard Technology” and reinforced seams, it’s practically indestructible, which means it won’t turn into shreds on day one. The best part, however, is the toy’s squeaker — it feels like one but doesn’t sound like one!

According to the description, it’s an “ultrasonic, silent squeaker that is out of human hearing range.” How is that possible? Hear Doggy’s squeakers are tuned to a frequency between 24 and 28 kilohertz, which is practically silent to humans. Since pups can hear up to 45 kilohertz, they’ll still get all the squeaky fun out of this toy. Rocco can have the same fun experience of squeaking for what feels like hours, and I can get some quiet time.

"The gator was the first Hear Doggy silent squeak toy I got for my puppy, and we loved it so much we bought a few others but this one has held up the best," shared a happy shopper. "it's great that she can be excited from the squeak she hears while humans are spared."

Rocco’s ears perked up — literally — when he heard the rustling of my unboxing, and as soon as he caught a glimpse of the flatty, his eyes lit up with joy and his tail wagged like crazy. The Hear Doggy Flatty felt very sturdy and well made, and it was the perfect size for little Rocco.

He's loving the cow version of this toy. (Photo: Adrianna Barrionuevo)

As soon as he got his paws on the cow, he was off, zooming up and down the house, full of excitement. He finally stopped, shook it like a rag doll and trotted over to his bed to move on to the squeaking phase of playtime. Rocco squeaked and squeaked — but I didn’t hear a sound, just small whiffs of air when I got close up. He was just as excited as he usually is with his regular, very loud squeaky toys. And I loved every minute of it!

I caught up on some reading, watched an episode of my favorite show and caught up with my mom on FaceTime with zero interruptions. Rocco was happy as a clam, running around with his new favorite Flatty for over an hour.

It’s been about two weeks now and much to my delight, it’s his new go-to flatty from the bin of toys. Who knows if he’ll ever grow tired of it, but for now, I think I love this squeakless toy more than Rocco!

