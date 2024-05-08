A spring tradition

May 8—Each year as the trees regain their leaves and the sunlight stretches longer, an annual vendor event provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the spring weather.

With temperatures forecasted in the low 70s, the fourth annual Market on Maple event Saturday should be a welcome break from the cold, wet weather.

This year, the event is hosting approximately 60 vendors with a wide variety of offerings.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and takes place on Maple and Montgomery streets. While fan favorites like youth performances and mini makers will be back this year, there will also be new things for people to check out.

Market on Maple committee member Hannah West said patrons can expect new vendors and exciting new entertainment. "We have Zoo to You coming from the Blank Park Zoo. Another thing we are really excited for is the heroes village. We will have the Creston Fire Department, police department, DNR and Greater Regional Health ambulance. It will be especially fun for kids to explore and ask questions."

The Gibson Memorial Library will be hosting the Zoo to You program at 12 p.m. This conservation education program brings a zoo educator and a number of small animals around Iowa to share the zoo's mission with children.

West said the event always aims to bring more people out to visit local stores and restaurants as well as the many vendors.

"The goal is to showcase and highlight not just our locals, but those vendors out there who have a lot to offer for our local communities as well," she said. "It's fun to see people pop in and out of local shops and visit our local vendors that don't necessarily have a brick and mortar."

But it's not just about attracting Creston residents. West said the event looks to invite people from other communities to see the town.

"How do we bring people into our area to see our local stores, see what we have to offer?" West said. "That's a big focus for us."

Entertainment at the intersection of Montgomery and Maple streets starts right at 10 with the National Anthem sung by Creston Community High School Student Janea Green-Ngang. At 11, the CHS Jazz Ensemble will perform. At 12:30 the Spotlight School of Dance will take the stage. They are followed by live music by Brant Hoakison.

For people looking to grab food on the go, there are several food truck options including Tacos Far West, Reno & Woody's, Hungry Boys Taqueria, Sticky Fingers and Little Green Trailer.

The event marks the start of Maple Street festivities as Fiesta on Maple and Merry Marketplace will follow later this year.