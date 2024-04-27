‘Spring into Summer’ keeps community in the loop on seasonal activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque (CABQ) made informing and learning a little more fun this weekend with their “Spring into Summer” event.

CABQ invited the community to the Barelas Park and community center on Saturday for games, food trucks, music, and most importantly, information!

Families could learn all about the youth programs offered throughout the summer across Albuquerque.

“This is so important to us because we want to make sure that our community stays informed with what the city offers. The city is an amazing place to be to live in, and we want to make sure we promote a safe place for kids to grow, and be vibrant, and to be curious, and to always have a good place to be valued,” said Herman Sanchez Community Center Supervisor Sal Saldana.

The summer program is just $10 per child for the whole summer. It goes from June 17 until August 2.

