Spring planting - so it goes for farmers

It must be spring. The snow has melted and it seems like it is raining everyday. Just ask any farmer.

He gets up in the morning with one eye looking out a window and one eye on the weather forecast.

Will it rain again, and if not will there be a field that is dry enough to work ground to plant or maybe dry enough to plant.

When rain falls in abundance ground does not dry overnight. A couple days of heavy rain could halt all work for up to a week.

The later planting season lasts the longer the days in the fields when the ground is dry.

Large fields mean many hours of back and forth groundwork before planting.

Some farmers planted rye in the fall, which has to be harvested for silage before the ground can be made ready to plant.

Whether working with 2 or 3 horsepower or several hundred horsepower, the end result is always the same. The ground that was harvested last fall has to be worked to soften it to plant crops to feed animals and people.

Remember the phrase: If you ate a good meal today thank a farmer. The reason is this is where that meal started.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Spring planting - so it goes for farmers