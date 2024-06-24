Spring means snakes are afoot. Wildlife experts say there’s usually nothing to fear

Spring and early summer can mean a higher chance of encounters with snakes, wildlife experts said, with tips to offer for dealing with discoveries of the slithering, often feared reptiles.

“If a snake is found in a yard or near a home, the best thing to do is to observe it from a distance and let it be,” said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries State Herpetologist Keri Lejeune. “It will more than likely leave on its own to avoid a human encounter.”

The most productive way to minimize encounters with snakes in residential areas, Lejeune said, is to make homes and yards unattractive to them.

“Inspect the home’s foundation, windows, doorways and attic and seal any holes or cracks that may provide entry ways for rodents and snakes,” Lejeune said. “Be sure to trim any tree branches overhanging the roof of the home, as some snakes and rodents are great climbers. Minimize piles of debris of any kind in yards and keep such debris a good distance away from the home.”

Rodent issues, she said, can be addressed at the same time using non-toxic methods. Lawns should be kept mowed and the perimeter of the home free of dense shrubs or tall vegetation, both of which provide hiding places for rodents and snakes.

“Unfortunately, the removal of vegetation and the maintenance of a lawn makes one’s yard almost useless for all other wildlife, too,” Lejeune said, advising that people weigh carefully the potential costs attendant to ridding a yard of its native wildlife.

While Louisiana is home to 48 snake species, only seven of them utilize poisonous venom, wildlife officials said.

If a snake enters a home or business, Lejeune said, a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator should be contacted, to assist with removal and relocation.

The list of operators, along with their location, contact information, and species they handle, can be found on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/nuisance-wildlife-control-operator-list.

For reports of nuisance alligators only, contact LDWF at (337) 735-8672 during normal business hours and (800) 442-2511 for anytime outside of normal business hours.

This article originally appeared on Gonzales Weekly Citizen: Tips to deal with snakes from Louisiana wildlife experts