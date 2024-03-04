Dreading spring cleaning? These 10 products will make it easier, starting at $7

With the right tools, spring cleaning is a cinch. Fun, even!

Admittedly, in the past I've been a procrastinator when it comes to real cleaning, but I've found some handy-dandy helpers that make easy work of it. The picks below let you dance while you clean (foot mops), shrink your mess (vacuum storage bags that actually work) and create your own potions (amber spray bottles).

I've included lots of earth-friendly options here and a slew of fan faves. You'll save big bucks, too, as most of them are on sale at Amazon. So throw open those windows, crank up the music and watch that dirt and mess disappear.

HIWARE Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush and Sleeves $7 $8 Save $1 Actually...before you open the windows, take a sec to inspect those blinds. If they're not looking their best, check this popular blind-cleaning gizmo. It's been pretty darn helpful in my home. Simply spray some cleaner onto the reusable microfiber cloth and swipe to clean two blind slats at once. It includes five machine-washable sleeves that you can switch out as you go. A grateful professional housekeeper raved: "Finally! A product that works on all types of blinds!...The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust, and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal mini blinds...This product deserves 10 stars!" $7 at Amazon

Sally's Organics Sally's Organics Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles, 2 Pack $20 $25 Save $5 Now that you've whipped your blinds into shape, how about those windows? To get them squeaky clean, here's an easy, cheap hack. I use 16 oz refillable amber bottles for my DIY concoctions. These are the perfect size, they've got UV protection so your creations won't turn on you, and they won't hang on to old scents if you decide to switch it up. No wonder they have 26,000 five-star ratings (and counting)! "Just what I wanted!" writes a fan. "The sprayer works very well with two spray options, stream and mist, and two off positions for ease of use. The straw is long and slightly curved so it more than reaches the bottom to get every last drop of my homemade cleaners. I also love the caps for the bottles, which offer a nice tight fit for no-leak transport and storage!" $20 at Amazon

TubShroom TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 I shed! So do my husband, my kid and my dog. The Tub Shroom drain hair catcher makes bathroom cleaning easier by catching hair before it clogs the drains. This thing has over 87,000 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer raved: Best hair trap I've ever used, and I've used virtually every style... The genius is that the hair and scum get wrapped around the tubular part that sits — invisibly — down inside the drain... I love that it's soft and doesn't hurt toes if stepped on or kicked." $13 at Amazon

Spacesaver Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Variety 6 Pack $20 $35 Save $15 After the final frost, I love squeezing down our down comforters, blankets, sweaters, puffy coats and the like in SpaceSaver vacuum storage bags. This simple act adds so much space! "I have been doing some spring cleaning and these bags are awesome!" shared a happy user. "All of my winter clothes are in these bags which leaves a lot of room in my closet. I will use the medium bags for traveling, thanks to the hand pump!" This variety pack includes two medium, two large and two jumbo size bags for just $20. $20 at Amazon

eufy eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $180 $250 Save $70 with coupon When I need motivation, it helps to have my eager sidekick: the Eufy RoboVac 11S. This little robot pal is smart enough to know where not to go (down the steps), and it returns to its charger on command (via app or remote). It gets under every chair and into every corner, while also collecting quite a lot of dirt and pet hair in its large 0.6 liter dustbin without asking me to empty it too often. One of its over-8,000 five-star fans adds: "This vacuum is fantastic. I have 2 dogs that shed a LOT and it picks up dog hair really well. It is relatively quiet. It does a great job getting into corners and under beds. It also does a great job of mapping out the floor plan and after a few uses follows a very efficient pattern around the house. It has no problem maneuvering around furniture or adjusting to my flooring and throw rugs. It’s great for daily cleaning." Save $70 with coupon $180 at Amazon

ChomChom Roller ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28 $32 Save $4 Pet hair and lint isn't just on the floor, though. We have two cats and a giant puppy, so it collects on the upholstery, the bedding and our clothes. But now I have a real solution. The microfiber brush on the ChomChom attacks pet hair like nothing I've seen before. After it's worked its magic, just click open the waste compartment to dump it out. "ChomChom, you da real MVP," writes a fan. "[In two hours] I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair, I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the 1 directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way and make a mess, it's the best..." $28 at Amazon

Skoy Skoy Non-Scratching Resuable Kitchen Scrub $8 Time to tackle the kitchen! When it comes to scrubbers, I like a workhorse tool that's sustainable too. This adorable, reusable 6-by-5-inch Skoy Scrub (made from remnants from the toweling industry!) outlasts other scrubbers, and it's safe for all sorts of kitchen items — from nonstick pans and cast iron to cooktops and tiles! No need to limit it to the kitchen — shoppers use these on flooring, cars and more. "Appreciating this little scrubber much more than I thought I would," wrote a fan. "It's got the textile advantages of a scrub-brush/sponge with the ability to use it like a scraper. It can more quickly clean a baking pan or sheet than use of the scraper alone, and it seems impervious to grime. It can reach corners better than a brush, and can be used inside of bottles, glasses, etc. It has not scratched any of the surfaces I have used it on so far (enamel, glass, porcelain, nonstick, stainless)... It has not retained smells or odors, unlike a sponge." $8 at Amazon

YouCopia YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $30 Once everything is wiped clean, you won't want to just toss a big mess of pot covers and random lids back into your cabinets. Gotta tidy it up, right? his handy organizer expands from 13.5 to 22.5 inches and is made of solid, BPA-free plastic. One of its 27,000-plus five-star reviewers said: "In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." $30 at Amazon

ThisWorx for ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $28 Once the house is all tidied up and awesome, you'll want your car environs to match. How about a designated vehicle vac? ThisWorx's lightweight Car Vac has a HEPA filter and three handy attachments, so no one ever needs to know that you eat cookies while driving! A quick sweep on the reg will do wonders for your car's hygiene — and your spirits. "Just what I needed!" wrote a five-star fan. "Keeping up with the inside vacuuming is key....and easy...Nice little tools come with the vacuum, a long cord from the cig lighter to get anywhere in the car and a cute little orange zip-up bag that I stow neatly behind the passenger seat...Take 3–4 minutes a week: done. You'll love driving a car that is always clean inside!" $28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $139 $730 Save $591 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $90 $180 Save $90 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $113 $220 Save $107 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $27 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $23 $45 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Secura Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $26 $34 Save $8 with Prime See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $37 $70 Save $33 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon