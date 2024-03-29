How to spring-clean your home like an expert

Knole House, dating back to the 15th century, is one of the largest houses on English soil, and the childhood home of Queen Mary Tudor. It is also very dusty. The National Trust, which runs the house, has a team of six staff, as well as a small army of volunteers, who work to keep the house and its contents clean and tidy.

“We are constantly fighting against dust levels,” explains Elaine Hallett, senior collections and house officer. “We dust all our showrooms every other day and do a deep clean twice a month. The easiest way, to prevent it becoming too laborious, is to break it down into zones. Even then, it’s still a huge job.”

Though most of us don’t have to keep on top of 400 rooms, seven acres of roofs, and more Tudor furniture than you could shake a stick at, there’s plenty to learn about spring-cleaning your own home from Hallett and other specialists.

Dust busting

“The most important thing I’ve learned is the importance of basic housekeeping,” admits Hallett. “Dust might seem like something you can put off doing, but if you do it every day, it makes an enormous difference.”

Dusting isn’t just visual. An ecosystem of creepy crawlies blooms in dusty homes. Dust mites are eaten by larger mites which provide food for spiders and other insects.

Dust also attracts moisture which can lead to mould and, on metal surfaces, rust. “If left alone, it will solidify, become concrete-like, and is impossible to remove without specialist help,” warns Hallett.

At the National Trust, conservators use all sorts of gear to battle dust – from specialised pony and hogs’ hair brushes to “what are essentially lint-free tea towels”. However, for the average person, a good vacuum is key, explains Antoinette Daniel, cleaning expert and founder of Just Helpers cleaning company.

Start by using the dusting attachment on a vacuum cleaner – the little round brush head – that’ll lift and suck up the majority of the dust,” Daniel advises. “Then use a microfibre cloth to clear up the rest.”

For things with a lot of nooks and crannies, a feather duster is ideal, says Daniel, but “if there’s a lot of dust, use a damp microfibre cloth to help lift it, then dust with your hoover.”

Mould management

While Tudor houses are grand, they’re often not damp-proof. Mould is an ever-present threat in houses like Knole.

“Mould needs three things to thrive,” explains James McGrath, collections house officer at Knole. “Food, which in our case is the collection, so we can’t get rid of that; spores which are in the air all the time, so we can’t get rid of those unless we hermetically seal everything; and moisture: so we control that.”

Humidity is monitored in every room at Knole with the aim of keeping it between 45 and 65 per cent, depending on what is contained in each room. Books and papers favour dry conditions, while leather will crack under those conditions. It’s a balancing act. If the humidity increases beyond the 65 per cent threshold, conservational heating comes on.

Heaters and dehumidifiers take moisture out of the air, but one simple trick McGrath recommends is to set up a fan in rooms prone to mould. “Spores are always suspended in the air, moving slowly, but they settle if the air is still when you’re not using a room,” he explains. “Keeping windows open when it’s nice, or a small fan running when you can’t, will keep the air flowing and the spores from being able to get purchase.”

If mould starts to grow on treasured furniture or artefacts from the National Trust’s collections, specialist conservators remove it, but for the average homeowner, it’s a matter of “a decent surface cleaner, a white-top scourer, and a bit of elbow grease,” says Daniel.

Just as the conservators at Knole House wouldn’t use a bleach-filled mould remover, nor should the average householder. “There are a few good ones, but 90 per cent of the time they’re bleaching the mould white and not actually getting rid of it,” advises Daniel. Bleach needs to be at least 10 per cent concentration to kill mould, but even then it can’t penetrate into plaster, wood or grout.

“If the mould is loose, you stand a chance,” says Daniel. “If it’s dark green, then you can remove it with white vinegar. Spray it on and leave it an hour then scrub with a microfibre cloth. Unfortunately, once it’s set in, whatever it’s growing on needs to be replaced.”

Moths

Often associated with older houses, clothes moths can devastate wardrobes and soft furnishings, but they’re indiscriminate eaters, just as happy in a family home as a stately one.

In 2018, English Heritage found that moths are more common in the South East due to the slightly warmer climate. Pre-1950s homes and flats were more susceptible due to more voids, fireplaces and attics for moths to hide in.

“We put monitoring traps down in houses where the collections are vulnerable, such as textiles or taxidermy,” explains Sally Johnson, collections conservator for English Heritage. “If you see the numbers being caught in the traps increasing, then you have to act quickly.”

Prevention of moths is better than a cure, thinks Johnson. “We’re diligent with sweeping chimneys every year – birds nest in them, which is a source of insects coming in,” she says.

Good dusting and cleaning habits are vital. Pests like moths lay eggs in undisturbed environments. The more cleaning you do, the more you’ll disrupt moths.

“If you’ve got a wardrobe with a lot of lovely cashmere, don’t put it away dirty,” adds Johnson. “Sweat, stains and food residue will also attract moths. If you’re really worried, put clothes in sealed bags when you’re not wearing them. If you have a big chest freezer, you could put those clothes in a ziplock bag and freeze them. That will kill eggs if you’ve had an infestation.”

Identification is important. Johnson works by a literal rule of thumb – if a moth is the size of your thumb, it won’t eat your clothes; if it’s smaller, prepare to start fighting back.

English Heritage and the National Trust both use pheromone traps which attract and kill male moths before they can breed. However, lavender and cedar balls available from shops such as Lakeland can also be an effective deterrent. “Just don’t use them both at once,” says Hallett, “otherwise they’ll cancel each other out.”

Keeping floors clean

Hardwood flooring like that at Knole requires a fresh coat of wax at least once a year. “It’s so important,” says Hallett. “We use a soft beeswax and build up layers. If you don’t, then the wood dries out and starts to splinter and crack.”

At least a couple of layers go down on the floor every time the staff at Knole wax the floors; every few months. Hallett estimates each year the house uses about 30 litres of beeswax to protect the floors from shoes and dirt. “Once it dries it looks as if you haven’t put any down because it’s taken up like a sponge,” she says.

While the vast majority of modern homes won’t have wooden floors that need waxing, paying attention to your flooring is still important. Old-fashioned mopping is the best way.

“String mops have gone out of fashion but they’re better than solid square-type mops for getting into corners,” says Daniel, who recommends mopping floors every other week. “You’re putting them back into water and rinsing regularly, rather than trawling a dirty mop all over the floor. Square mops are convenient for spills, but you’re basically pushing dirt to the corners of your room. I’d also recommend mops with strands of microfibre cloth, which are somewhere in between.”

As far as floor cleaners go, Daniel says it’s “much of a muchness” for laminate or tile floors. “As long as there’s a grease-removing element, it works. Or put a bit of washing-up liquid in hot water: that’ll do the same thing. For things like laminate or tiles, the hotter the better. It will dry much faster because it’s evaporating as soon as it hits the floor, but hot also cleans grease and grime much more effectively than cold water. On wood, stick to lukewarm water, otherwise you’ll warp the floor.”

For a wooden floor, Daniel says “less is more” and advises mopping with a damp but not wet mop and a specialised wood cleaner. “Those contain oil to nourish the wood.”

Waxing and polishing

Beeswax is also used in keeping items from Knole’s collection polished and clean. “Polishing metalware is a job that’s easy to put off, but it’s actually quite calming and therapeutic once you get into it,” says McGrath.

Cotton-wool cloths give a nice sheen and flat finish to door handles and brass fixtures, though they aren’t always sensible to use on rougher things like grating as the material can get snagged. A horsehair brush can get into very tight areas. After 10–15 minutes of drying time, you can buff the surface to give it a shiny finish. “Beeswax is fantastic because it will also pick up some of the dirt and you wipe it off,” says McGrath.

Knole tends to wax and polish its metalwork every other year, so it needn’t be something done every spring clean, but is a satisfying job every once in a while.

Cleaning carpets, walls and doors

In 2021, English Heritage conservators discovered a Victorian housekeeper’s guide that advised using white bread to clean wallpaper. When conservators tried it they found it was “able to collect an impressive amount of dirt”, Johnson says.

Daniel recommends giving walls a spring clean yearly, with “a nice soapy hot water solution and a microfibre cloth”, as long as they’re painted with gloss or waterproof paint.

For white walls, Daniel recommends a ‘Magic Sponge’ made with ultra-fine fibres which lift and trap dirt to rub out marks. Be warned, they will also lift coloured paint.

As for wallpaper, bread might not be the worst idea, thinks Daniel. “As long as you remember to hoover up any crumbs. Otherwise a dry or very well rung-out microfibre cloth might be the best way forward,” she says.

As for carpet care, it’s a simple case of hoovering regularly, at least once a week. However, adds Johnson, “there are a lot of simple things that the Victorians did which we can still learn from. For example, beating your carpets. If you’ve got a rug that isn’t fragile, there’s nothing wrong with taking it outside on a sunny day, putting it on the lawn, tipping it upside down and giving it a pat on the back. Getting the grit out of the carpet or a rug will do wonders in giving it longevity. Grit ruins the pile of the carpet.”

How often should you clean your home, according to experts?

Research from household assistance contractors Taskrabbit found almost half (48 per cent) of households have a simple spring cleaning job they simply refuse to do. Do you know how often you’re supposed to be doing the following jobs, according to experts?

1. Washing the duvet

Every three or four months. Depending on the material, you may need to hire a professional. If your duvet is made of feather or down, professional cleaning is recommended to ensure the filling isn’t damaged and it dries thoroughly. If not, you can put it in the washing machine at a maximum of 40 degrees and air or tumble dry.

2. Cleaning the oven

Ideally your oven needs to be cleaned every few months to prevent crumbs and dirt from building up – these can affect the flavour of your food. Start by wiping and hoovering the oven to remove any loose debris. Then it’s just about elbow-grease and giving it a good scrub.

3. Cleaning the washing machine filter

According to Taskrabbit’s expert cleaners, filters need to be cleaned around every four to six weeks, depending on how often you’re using your washing machine. Simply remove the filter and soak it in hot soapy water. Then gently scrub any stains or debris off it. Regular dish soap is fine; avoid the strong chemicals.

4. Cleaning the inside of the washing machine

To keep washing machines odour-free, it’s recommended you clean the insides every one to three months. This is very easily done: just set the machine on a cycle at its hottest setting with four cups of white vinegar in the drum.

5. Cleaning the fridge

Although it’s best to give the fridge a quick wipe every time you fill it, experts recommend a deep-clean of the trays and shelves every few months. It’s recommended you use natural cleaning products such as vinegar and baking soda to avoid harmful substances coming into contact with food. Mix equal parts vinegar and water, then spray the internal contents of the fridge, before wiping with a wet cloth.

