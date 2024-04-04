Spring CityServe returns in May

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For those who love Colorado Springs and want to give back, the yearly CityServe event hosted by COSILoveYou offers locals a chance to get outside and serve their city.

CityServe is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” This event exists to invite the community into meeting real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached.

COSILoveYou works with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners to establish supportive partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity. The organization invites anyone to be among the hundreds of volunteers serving schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods this May for CityServe.

Courtesy: COSILoveYou

Courtesy: COSILoveYou

COSILoveYou’s COS I Love Schools Day

The event will be held on May 3 and 4, and you can find out how to get signed up at cosiloveyou.com.

As of Wednesday, April 3, CityServe has over 1,500 volunteer slots live, many of which are kid-friendly. The event is the perfect opportunity for families, neighbors, friends, and small groups to get together and show their city how much they love living here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.