Spray parks officially open in the District, providing cool relief from the heat

Spray parks officially open in the District, providing cool relief from the heat

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Spray parks reopened in the District just in time to relieve people from the extreme heat forecasted this week.

Lafayette Pointer Park – in the Upper Checy Chase neighborhood – was one of the 32 sites that opened around D.C. Saturday.

“He loves coming here. Even when it’s kind of cold,” Austin Stack said about his two-year-old son, Collin. “He loves running through and getting soaked.”

The parks are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

DC spray parks open for the summer

However, the one at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center is closed for repairs, while Fort Grebel Recreation Center remained closed Sunday for unknown reasons.

The Kremers, of Kensington, Md., are glad they found one that was open as temperatures reached the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon.

“We actually went somewhere else last weekend and we were so happy coming back today [but] it was shut down. It was closed,” said Pedro Kremer. “So we were heartbroken. And then we found this one.”

The District offers plenty of indoor pools right now as a way to stay cool, and starting Monday, June 24, all District outdoor swimming pools will be open six days a week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.