Sprawling senior housing community in Leland to begin home sales soon

Del Webb announced construction on its senior community in Leland's Mallory Creek is underway.

A senior community in one of Leland’s master-planned developments is poised to begin home sales late this summer.

According to a news release from Del Webb, a leading builder of adult communities in the U.S., its Mallory Creek community will begin home sales this summer and could see its first residents by early 2025.

Del Webb is a self-described “pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees.”

Located near River Road in Leland, the Del Webb community is set to have 762 homesites on just over 300 acres of land. According to the news release, the community will offer “modern ranch new construction homes with personalization options.”

Del Webb looks to bring more than 700 senior homes to these 300 acres of land near River Road in Leland.

Six model homes are currently under construction, according to the release. According to Del Webb, 10 homes will be available for buyers to choose from, varying from two bedrooms to five bedrooms. The single-family homes will also come in a wide array of sizes, from just over 1,200 square feet to nearly 3,500 square feet. The homes will be priced beginning in the upper $300,000s.

The community will also feature a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, fitness center, pickleball courts, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.

Mallory Creek is located 15 minutes from downtown Wilmington. The master-planned community features shopping, dining and medical facilities nearby. According to plans submitted to Leland, the homes are planned off Mallory Creek Drive nearby Lillibridge and Merestone drives.

Del Webb is known for its communities for adults 55 years old and older in states as close as Virginia and South Carolina and as far as California. There are three other Del Webb communities in North Carolina, one each in Wilmington, Clayton and Fuquay-Varina.

“Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow, and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement,” the release states.

With the addition of these homes, Mallory Creek will grow from its current size of 1,370 single-family homes and townhomes, to nearly 2,500 total residences.

