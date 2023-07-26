How to Spot (and Stop) Gift Card Scams Before They Happen

Getty Images

You may think you’re way too savvy to get scammed, but many scammers work so quickly that you might not even realize it’s happening until it’s over. Scammers now frequently target potential victims through social media, text, and emails, demanding payment in the form of gift cards or other reloadable cards. This is commonly known as a gift card scam.



“They want to drain the funds off the gift card as quickly as possible,” explains John Breyault , Vice President of Public Policy, Telecommunications, and Fraud at the National Consumers League. He points to the swiftness of this scam as one of the reasons criminals find it so enticing. Additionally, gift cards are readily available in retailers, and once the money is gone, “the payments are typically irreversible,” he says.

In 2022, scams involving gift cards or reloadable cards were the fifth most common type across all reported scams that involved a payment method, according to a recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Fraud Report . (Credit cards and debit cards were the first and second most common scam payment methods, respectively, with payment apps and cryptocurrency landing in third and fourth place.)

Combined, scams involving gift card payments totaled more than $228 million in losses in 2022. With so much at stake, you'll want to know exactly how to avoid gift card scams so you can spot red flags and help keep others safe from them, too.

How to spot a gift card scam

“If you're being asked to pay with a gift card, it's a scam — 100% of the time,” says Breyault. That alone seems simple enough to avoid gift card scams, but scammers use urgency and desperate situations to confuse their victims. “These are professional criminals; they’re very good at what they do,” he warns.

Breyault illustrates a common scenario that scammers use on grandparents: “A scammer calls in the middle of the night and says, ‘Hey, your grandson is stuck in Mexico. He's been arrested. He doesn't want you to tell his parents, but he needs $1,000 to get out of jail.’” From there, he explains, the scammer keeps the victim on the phone in an “agitated state,” and they stay on the line while the worried grandparent drives to the closest store to get the gift card they’ve been instructed to buy.

“[The scammer] will walk them through how to get the card, load the cash, and give them the code off the back,” says Breyault. Once the scammer has the card numbers and PIN , there’s no way to get your money back. They’re going to use the loaded funds as quickly as they can.

According to the FTC, scammers can also impersonate government officials, companies telling you that you won a prize, tech support, or a utility company, among others.

Again, the red flag is that you’re being asked to use a gift card as a payment method. “The through line of these scams is that you, the victim of a scam, are asked to load your funds — whether from a credit card or a debit card, or cash — and then you are asked to provide a number from that gift card to the scammer,” says Breyault.

How to avoid gift card scams

The easiest way to avoid gift card scams is to never provide payment to another person in the form of a gift card. However, Breyault does warn there’s no one formula or method (e.g., social media messages, emails, phone calls, in-person requests) that gift card scammers always use.

“Watching out for [scams] on one particular platform, and thinking you’re better protected, provides a false sense of security,” he says. You need to be vigilant whenever you’re in communication with others, especially with someone you don’t know.

To further reduce your risk of being a victim, you should closely inspect any gift cards you purchase in person. Breyault says some scammers work with an accomplice on the inside at retailers that sell physical gift cards. They keep track of the numbers on the gift cards on the rack, and they store them in a database that will alert them once one of the available gift cards is bought.

Take a close look at the packaging on any gift cards you buy in person. Breyault recommends checking if the “scratch-off has been messed with” or if “the sticker you pull off has been removed and reapplied.” In addition to anything else that may look suspect, “those are signs that the card may have been tampered with,” he says.

If a card you were going to purchase looks tampered with, Breyault says you should alert the retailer and find a different gift card to buy that looks untouched.

What to do if you think someone is trying to scam you

The best response to a scam is to cut off contact immediately. “At that point, there’s no reason to continue having a conversation,” says Breyault. Even if you didn’t purchase a gift card, you should report the scam to help investigators identify trends and potentially prevent the scammer from doing this to someone else.

There are resources to facilitate this, including the following:

Once you report the information, you can block the scammer on whatever platform you encountered them on.

If you were scammed out of money, you should contact your bank immediately. “If there is something that can be done, they should be able to help you do it,” says Breyault. He also suggests writing to your elected U.S. representatives to voice your support for consumer protection laws.

But whatever you do, don’t engage with the scammers. Breyault acknowledges some consumers do this for an emotional release, but it won’t pay off in the end. He warns, “What you're really doing is making it more likely that you're going to get more solicitations from scammers.”

